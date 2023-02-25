NFLPA head may assume cabinet position

Marty Walsh has served as the Secretary of Labor since early in the term of President Joe Biden. Walsh, however, is set to leave his cabinet position to become the head of the NHLPA. NFLPA head DeMaurice Smith may replace Walsh on the cabinent.

Smith has already announced that this is his final term as NFLPA head.

According to The Washington Post , he’s a candidate to replace Walsh as Secretary of Labor.

In fact, in their report , Lauren Kaori Gurley and Jeff Stein of The Washington Post said that “Leaders of the organized labor movement have also recommended” Smith.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said that “there is no specific ending date for his [Smith’s]employment, as the union continues to evaluate potential replacements.” He added that “If Smith would leave to become the Secretary of Labor, that would force the union to make a decision sooner than later.”

Smith became head of the NFLPA after the death of Gene Upshaw. He negotiated collective bargaining agreements in both 2011 and 2020 and has been something of a divisive figure as head of the NFLPA.

Because of that, his candidacy for the cabinent position was me with a mixed reaction.

Other candidates for the cabinet position are deputy labor secretary Julie Su and Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL–CIO.

