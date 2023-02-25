Carver, Hardaway Girls advance to GHSA Elite Eight

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – It was another night of playoff action around the Chattahoochee Valley. You can catch scores below and watch highlights in the video player above.
NOTE: In the Hardaway highlight, #14 is Mikayla Johnson. She was incorrectly identified as Jenaiya Hardy. We apologize for this error.
Carver Girls 94, Morgan County 31
Hardaway Girls 60, Fayette County 30
Union Grove 67, Northside Girls 54
Thomson 64, Spencer Girls 34
Warner Robins 55, Harris County Girls 43
Taylor County Girls 65, Greene County 49
GIAA: Brookstone Girls 46, Bulloch Christian 43
GIAA: FPD 48, Pacelli Girls 26
