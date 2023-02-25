Community holds vigils for TV journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting

Vigils were held in Central Florida today to honor two of the victims killed in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Pine Hills.

Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, and Pine Hills Elementary School student T’yonna Major, 9, both died Wednesday after shootings in Pine Hills.

ICP Orlando Church hosted a candlelight vigil to honor both Lyons and T’yonna. Dozens of community members were in attendance.

The Nicholson School of Communication and Media at the University of Central Florida also hosted a vigil to honor Lyons, who was an alumnus of the school. Students and faculty members came together to grieve and recall his legacy at the school.

Pine Hils Elementary School, where Majors was a student, also honored her with a ceremony during school earlier in the day.

See photos of the vigils in the gallery below:

