Porterville, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot and killed in Porterville, police say

By Isaiah Varela,

7 days ago

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The Porterville Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that took place Friday evening.

Police say they responded to Prospect Street and Henderson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for a shooting that had just occurred.

When officers arrived they say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. After immediately administering aid he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they are actively investigating the incident and anyone with information regarding is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

