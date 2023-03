FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kokokmo big man Flory Bidunga – the no. 4 ranked junior in the country – showed why he’s being billed as a potential NBA lottery pick with 18 points and 15 rebounds against Huntington North to claim Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.