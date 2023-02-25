Former DOE employee charged with felony theft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Hawai’i Department of Education worker is facing three counts of felony theft.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Kari Luana Klein was charged for allegedly falsifying DOE mileage and parking forms and using DOE purchase orders and a P-card to steal more than $7,000 from the department.

According to the AG’s office, “in 2022, the Hawaiʻi Legislature appropriated substantial funds for the creation of SIPD, which has a dual mandate of combatting public corruption and human trafficking in the State of Hawaiʻi.”

She was arrested yesterday, Feb. 23, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 27.

Klein was charged by the Department of the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division (SIPD) with three felony theft counts.

“Government officials who abuse the public trust will be prosecuted and held accountable for their crimes,” said Attorney General of Hawaiʻi Anne Lopez.

Officials said Klein worked as a complex area business manager for the DOE.

A statement from the DOE said Klein left the department in August of 2021.