State Wrestling – Placing Match Results
By Grant Sweeter,7 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 State Wrestling Tournament was held in Rapid City. The individual championships began on Thursday and concluded with the placing matches on Friday.Class ‘A’ & ‘B’ boys semifinal and wrestleback results
You can view the placing match results from girls along with class ‘A’ and ‘B’ boys.Girls State Wrestling Semifinal and Wrestleback Results
GIRLS TEAM SCORES
|1
|Pierre T.F.Riggs
|167.0
|2
|Canton
|134.5
|3
|Spearfish
|72.0
|4
|Lakota Tech
|71.0
|5
|Rapid City Stevens
|64.0
|6
|Brookings
|63.0
|7
|Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda
|57.0
|8
|Watertown
|53.0
|9
|Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
|52.0
|10
|Harrisburg
|49.0
CLASS ‘A’ TEAM SCORES
|1
|Brandon Valley
|208.5
|2
|Watertown
|184.5
|3
|Pierre T.F. Riggs
|182.0
|4
|Sturgis Brown
|139.0
|5
|Harrisburg
|107.0
|6
|Tea Area
|101.0
|7
|West Central
|94.0
|8
|Rapid City Stevens
|93.0
|9
|Aberdeen Central
|88.0
|10
|Brookings
|71.0
CLASS ‘B’ TEAM SCORES
|1
|Canton
|163.5
|2
|Winner Area
|126.5
|3
|Philip Area
|126.0
|4
|Custer
|119.0
|5
|McCook Central/Montrose
|112.5
|6
|Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
|97.0
|7
|Redfield
|75.0
|8
|Miller/Highmore-Harrold
|73.0
|9
|Wagner
|58.5
|10
|Parker
|54.5
GIRLS PLACING MATCHES
G-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Maraia Kruske of Spearfish
- 2nd Place – Sydney Uhrig of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 3rd Place – Mary-Katherine Joseph of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place – Olivia Anderson of Watertown
- 5th Place – Trinity Duran of Rapid City Stevens
- 6th Place – Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 7th Place – Frankie Kranz of Mitchell
- 8th Place – Kyra Vandenberg of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
- Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 34-3, Sr. over Sydney Uhrig (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 34-7, Jr. (Fall 0:59)
3rd Place Match
- Mary-Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley) 30-6, Jr. over Olivia Anderson (Watertown) 36-14, 7th. (Fall 0:35)
5th Place Match
- Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens) 37-14, So. over Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 20-4, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 36-14, 8th. over Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche) 23-10, 8th. (MD 12-2)
G-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sara Schroder of Canton
- 2nd Place – Brookyln Baird of Sturgis Brown
- 3rd Place – Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Stevens
- 4th Place – Lexie Hillmer of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 5th Place – Dani Batchelor of Clark/Willow Lake
- 6th Place – Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central
- 7th Place – Hailey Rodriguez of Belle Fourche
- 8th Place – Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish
1st Place Match
- Sara Schroder (Canton) 34-1, Jr. over Brookyln Baird (Sturgis Brown) 28-3, Jr. (Fall 3:30)
3rd Place Match
- Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Stevens) 40-11, Sr. over Lexie Hillmer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-18, 7th. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Dani Batchelor (Clark/Willow Lake) 25-9, Jr. over Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) 33-11, Jr. (Fall 4:59)
7th Place Match
- Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche) 25-7, Sr. over Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 31-20, So. (Fall 2:35)
G-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Britney Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 3rd Place – Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh
- 4th Place – Alexis Bryant of McCook Central/Montrose
- 5th Place – Danny Borja of Mitchell
- 6th Place – Aubrey Jensen of Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda
- 7th Place – Kezrey Benning of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 8th Place – Shelby Shrake of Chamberlain Girls
1st Place Match
- Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg) 36-2, Fr. over Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 39-3, Fr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
- Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh) 43-3, Fr. over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central/Montrose) 33-9, Fr. (SV-1 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Danny Borja (Mitchell) 38-9, Fr. over Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 25-16, Fr. (Fall 4:08)
7th Place Match
- Kezrey Benning (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 32-17, Fr. over Shelby Shrake (Chamberlain Girls) 24-14, So. (MD 12-1)
G-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Peyton Hellmann of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon
- 2nd Place – Cateri Yellow Hawk of Sully Buttes
- 3rd Place – Dani Ringstmeyer of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 4th Place – Htee Htoo of Huron
- 5th Place – Madison Snyder of Sturgis Brown
- 6th Place – Kieonna Smith of Canton
- 7th Place – Jessica Waln of Lakota Tech
- 8th Place – Alexa Swaney of Belle Fourche
1st Place Match
- Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 41-1, So. over Cateri Yellow Hawk (Sully Buttes) 24-6, Fr. (Fall 1:39)
3rd Place Match
- Dani Ringstmeyer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-12, So. over Htee Htoo (Huron) 32-12, Sr. (Dec 9-2)
5th Place Match
- Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown) 28-8, Jr. over Kieonna Smith (Canton) 21-15, Jr. (For.)
7th Place Match
- Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech) 23-8, So. over Alexa Swaney (Belle Fourche) 17-10, So. (Fall 1:53)
G-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Taylor Graveman of Spearfish
- 2nd Place – Gianna Stangeland of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 3rd Place – Giada Scherich of Lakota Tech
- 4th Place – Johanna Steinlicht of Brookings
- 5th Place – Brooke Grajczyk of Webster Area
- 6th Place – EhLer Klay of Huron
- 7th Place – Victoria Verhey of St. Thomas More
- 8th Place – Katelyn Yexley of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) 45-0, Sr. over Gianna Stangeland (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 32-7, Sr. (MD 13-0)
3rd Place Match
- Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech) 23-5, So. over Johanna Steinlicht (Brookings) 25-9, So. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Brooke Grajczyk (Webster Area) 19-11, 7th. over EhLer Klay (Huron) 24-10, Sr. (SV-1 12-10)
7th Place Match
- Victoria Verhey (St. Thomas More) 24-12, Jr. over Katelyn Yexley (Watertown) 20-27, Fr. (Dec 2-1)
G-142
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton
- 2nd Place – Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 3rd Place – Jayden Lange of Flandreau
- 4th Place – Abbigail Lewis of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 5th Place – Summer Guthmiller of Sioux Valley
- 6th Place – Marieda Kalahar of Rapid City Stevens
- 7th Place – Sarah Rickenbach of Hot Springs
- 8th Place – Atlantis Witt of Todd County
1st Place Match
- Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton) 36-2, Sr. over Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 20-3, Sr. (TB-1 5-4)
3rd Place Match
- Jayden Lange (Flandreau) 29-3, Sr. over Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-8, 8th. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley) 33-10, 8th. over Marieda Kalahar (Rapid City Stevens) 31-12, So. (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
- Sarah Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 23-11, 8th. over Atlantis Witt (Todd County) 20-14, Sr. (Fall 1:47)
G-154
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Katrina Gibson of Aberdeen Central
- 2nd Place – Elena Brennan of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place – Natalia Long of Canton
- 4th Place – Jordan Waln of Lakota Tech
- 5th Place – Maya Erickson of Brookings
- 6th Place – Rhiannen Heimdal of Harrisburg
- 7th Place – Kadie Mendel of Rapid City Stevens
- 8th Place – Hattie Baldwin of Pierre T.F.Riggs
1st Place Match
- Katrina Gibson (Aberdeen Central) 35-8, Jr. over Elena Brennan (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 12-8, So. (Fall 2:13)
3rd Place Match
- Natalia Long (Canton) 23-10, 8th. over Jordan Waln (Lakota Tech) 14-8, Jr. (Fall 4:04)
5th Place Match
- Maya Erickson (Brookings) 17-8, Sr. over Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg) 22-18, Fr. (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match
- Kadie Mendel (Rapid City Stevens) 28-17, Jr. over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 34-12, Sr. (Fall 0:14)
G-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Carlee Laubach of Canton
- 2nd Place – Maizy Mathis of Brookings
- 3rd Place – Brianna Johnson of Tea Area
- 4th Place – Gia Miller of Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda
- 5th Place – Ireland Templeton of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 6th Place – Hannah Reidt of Chamberlain Girls
- 7th Place – Marlee Heltzel of Spearfish
- 8th Place – Arlisa Waln of Lakota Tech
1st Place Match
- Carlee Laubach (Canton) 25-1, Sr. over Maizy Mathis (Brookings) 20-7, Jr. (Fall 0:58)
3rd Place Match
- Brianna Johnson (Tea Area) 19-10, Jr. over Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 28-10, Jr. (Fall 0:36)
5th Place Match
- Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 35-13, So. over Hannah Reidt (Chamberlain Girls) 9-15, Sr. (Fall 2:48)
7th Place Match
- Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish) 23-20, 7th. over Arlisa Waln (Lakota Tech) 18-15, Sr. (Dec 4-0)
G-190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Zoë Adam of Canton
- 2nd Place – Marlee Shorter of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 3rd Place – Lauren Petersen of Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda
- 4th Place – Jessica Mckenney of Custer
- 5th Place – Allison Konrad of Watertown
- 6th Place – Tailie Brehm of Rapid City Stevens
- 7th Place – Zoey Holtz of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood
- 8th Place – Eriah Big Crow of Lakota Tech
1st Place Match
- Zoë Adam (Canton) 22-1, Sr. over Marlee Shorter (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 26-5, Sr. (TB-1 4-1)
3rd Place Match
- Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 24-11, Sr. over Jessica Mckenney (Custer) 19-8, 8th. (Fall 2:19)
5th Place Match
- Allison Konrad (Watertown) 25-15, Fr. over Tailie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens) 24-18, Fr. (Fall 4:22)
7th Place Match
- Zoey Holtz (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 9-8, So. over Eriah Big Crow (Lakota Tech) 12-6, So. (Fall 0:58)
G-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ciara McFarling of Pierre T.F.Riggs
- 2nd Place – Hope Orr of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Kiara King of Canton
- 4th Place – Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 5th Place – Alissa Ault of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 6th Place – Allison Foote of West Central
- 7th Place – Destiny Triplet of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood
- 8th Place – Unique Clairmont of Todd County
1st Place Match
- Ciara McFarling (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 22-0, So. over Hope Orr (Watertown) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 5:29)
3rd Place Match
- Kiara King (Canton) 14-6, Jr. over Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-8, Jr. (Fall 3:26)
5th Place Match
- Alissa Ault (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 16-14, Fr. over Allison Foote (West Central) 10-11, Jr. (Fall 1:56)
7th Place Match
- Destiny Triplet (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 23-5, So. over Unique Clairmont (Todd County) 12-19, Fr. (Fall 2:19)
CLASS ‘A’ BOYS PLACING MATCHES
A-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Gage Lohr of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Brendon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 3rd Place – Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 4th Place – Tate Helmbolt of Brookings
- 5th Place – Shea Richter of Rapid City Stevens
- 6th Place – Korbin Bunch of Sturgis Brown
- 7th Place – Pierce Hurd of Rapid City Central
- 8th Place – Owen Fischer of Milbank
1st Place Match
- Gage Lohr (Watertown) 44-4, 8th. over Brendon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 37-5, 8th. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 49-5, So. over Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 31-9, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 38-16, Fr. over Korbin Bunch (Sturgis Brown) 29-8, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
- Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central) 42-7, 8th. over Owen Fischer (Milbank) 31-12, So. (MD 10-2)
A-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Alex Oedekoven of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 3rd Place – Karson Vessells of West Central
- 4th Place – Brayden Collins of Rapid City Stevens
- 5th Place – Tyler Woodring of Tea Area
- 6th Place – Teryn Zebroski of Sturgis Brown
- 7th Place – Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place – Porter Lozenski of Aberdeen Central
1st Place Match
- Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 35-3, Jr. over Alex Oedekoven (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-6, Fr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
- Karson Vessells (West Central) 40-3, 8th. over Brayden Collins (Rapid City Stevens) 33-18, So. (Fall 2:29)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 36-10, Fr. over Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 39-9, Jr. (Dec 11-7)
7th Place Match
- Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 32-15, Fr. over Porter Lozenski (Aberdeen Central) 24-18, 7th. (Dec 3-1)
A-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sloan Johannsen of Watertown
- 2nd Place – Corbin Zent of Rapid City Stevens
- 3rd Place – John Jeffery of Spearfish
- 4th Place – Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis Brown
- 5th Place – Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Graham Wilde of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 7th Place – Landon Walker of Brandon Valley
- 8th Place – Ian Metz of Sisseton
1st Place Match
- Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 48-0, Jr. over Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) 43-13, Jr. (MD 11-3)
3rd Place Match
- John Jeffery (Spearfish) 45-11, Jr. over Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 44-10, Jr. (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 29-12, Jr. over Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 34-16, Fr. (Dec 8-2)
7th Place Match
- Landon Walker (Brandon Valley) 19-9, So. over Ian Metz (Sisseton) 15-4, So. (Inj. 0:00)
A-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area
- 2nd Place – Nolan Miles of Brookings
- 3rd Place – Weston Everson of Watertown
- 4th Place – Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg
- 6th Place – Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central
- 7th Place – Dee Daniels of Sturgis Brown
- 8th Place – Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 50-3, Sr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 26-6, Jr. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
- Weston Everson (Watertown) 46-8, Sr. over Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 25-8, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 33-8, Sr. over Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 43-7, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) 33-14, Jr. over Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 39-15, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
A-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Braden Le of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Caleb Hodges of Madison
- 4th Place – Holden Hawkins of Sisseton
- 5th Place – Tate Huff of Aberdeen Central
- 6th Place – Beau Peters of Sturgis Brown
- 7th Place – Holden Hight of O`Gorman
- 8th Place – Joe Juenger of Rapid City Stevens
1st Place Match
- Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 42-1, Sr. over Braden Le (Watertown) 35-13, Sr. (Fall 3:25)
3rd Place Match
- Caleb Hodges (Madison) 37-6, Fr. over Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 39-12, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Tate Huff (Aberdeen Central) 38-18, So. over Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) 35-19, Jr. (Dec 4-2)
7th Place Match
- Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 31-22, So. over Joe Juenger (Rapid City Stevens) 33-18, So. (Dec 2-0)
A-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Tristan Spencer of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 3rd Place – Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 4th Place – Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place – Thayne Elshere of Sturgis Brown
- 6th Place – Riley Dighton of Belle Fourche
- 7th Place – Derek Hanson of Watertown
- 8th Place – Parker Wilson of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 40-0, Sr. over Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 38-5, Jr. (Fall 0:29)
3rd Place Match
- Michael Roob (Vermillion) 34-9, So. over Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 42-11, So. (SV-1 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) 33-11, Sr. over Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) 32-12, Fr. (Fall 1:22)
7th Place Match
- Derek Hanson (Watertown) 27-20, Jr. over Parker Wilson (Tea Area) 41-20, So. (MD 11-2)
A-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Moses Gross of Huron
- 3rd Place – Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central
- 4th Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area
- 5th Place – Chandler Carda of West Central
- 6th Place – Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley
- 7th Place – Chase Carda of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 8th Place – Kalvin Ketelsen of Sturgis Brown
1st Place Match
- Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 39-1, Sr. over Moses Gross (Huron) 40-4, So. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 36-7, So. over Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 39-9, Sr. (Dec 8-7)
5th Place Match
- Chandler Carda (West Central) 33-6, Jr. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 36-8, So. (Dec 2-0)
7th Place Match
- Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-13, Sr. over Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) 34-13, So. (Dec 12-5)
A-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jagger Tyler of Mitchell
- 2nd Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg
- 3rd Place – Kale Crowser of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood
- 4th Place – Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 5th Place – Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens
- 6th Place – Keaton Vessells of West Central
- 7th Place – Ian Johnson of Watertown
- 8th Place – Austin Eimers of Tea Area
1st Place Match
- Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 42-3, Sr. over Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 39-8, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Kale Crowser (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 31-6, So. over Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 24-9, Jr. (Dec 2-0)
5th Place Match
- Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) 42-9, Sr. over Keaton Vessells (West Central) 37-16, So. (Dec 11-5)
7th Place Match
- Ian Johnson (Watertown) 35-17, Sr. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 31-18, Jr. (Fall 0:20)
A-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Deegan Houska of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 2nd Place – Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
- 3rd Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central
- 4th Place – Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 5th Place – Zack Soderlin of Rapid City Central
- 6th Place – Logan Opitz of Aberdeen Central
- 7th Place – Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley
1st Place Match
- Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 38-7, Sr. over Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 42-3, So. (Dec 10-6)
3rd Place Match
- Justin Zirpel (West Central) 42-7, Sr. over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 20-6, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
5th Place Match
- Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) 24-5, Jr. over Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central) 29-18, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
- Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 31-13, Sr. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 17-8, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
A-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Sam Werdel of Tea Area
- 2nd Place – Trey Lewis of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 3rd Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank
- 4th Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place – Israel Caldron of Brookings
- 6th Place – Soren Aadland of Harrisburg
- 7th Place – Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington
- 8th Place – Jax Kettwig of Watertown
1st Place Match
- Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 45-5, So. over Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
3rd Place Match
- Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 33-1, Sr. over Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 42-4, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Israel Caldron (Brookings) 26-9, Sr. over Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 33-13, Jr. (Dec 6-5)
7th Place Match
- Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 34-13, So. over Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 31-19, Sr. (Dec 5-3)
A-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis Brown
- 2nd Place – Chance Carda of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 3rd Place – Chet Carda of West Central
- 4th Place – Tyson Brandt of Brookings
- 5th Place – Jackson Maag of Watertown
- 6th Place – Cole Dunlavy of Aberdeen Central
- 7th Place – Tanner VanScoy of Rapid City Stevens
- 8th Place – Mason Shultz of Sisseton
1st Place Match
- Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 49-0, Sr. over Chance Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 42-5, Jr. (Dec 13-8)
3rd Place Match
- Chet Carda (West Central) 35-8, Jr. over Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 19-3, Sr. (Dec 1-0)
5th Place Match
- Jackson Maag (Watertown) 36-19, Sr. over Cole Dunlavy (Aberdeen Central) 29-15, 8th. (Fall 4:44)
7th Place Match
- Tanner VanScoy (Rapid City Stevens) 36-18, Sr. over Mason Shultz (Sisseton) 30-12, So. (Fall 1:35)
A-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jack Detert of Harrisburg
- 2nd Place – Aiden Werlinger of Sturgis Brown
- 3rd Place – Brock Eitreim of Watertown
- 4th Place – Gavin Stotts of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 5th Place – Jaxon Morrison of Rapid City Central
- 6th Place – Ayden Kellogg of Rapid City Stevens
- 7th Place – Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
- 8th Place – Caleb Loehr of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 35-2, Sr. over Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis Brown) 37-4, Jr. (MD 16-4)
3rd Place Match
- Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 38-7, Jr. over Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 39-10, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 29-10, Sr. over Ayden Kellogg (Rapid City Stevens) 35-21, So. (Dec 4-3)
7th Place Match
- Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 39-12, Sr. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 30-13, Sr. (Fall 1:31)
A-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain
- 2nd Place – Zak Juelfs of Sturgis Brown
- 3rd Place – Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington
- 4th Place – Matthew Peters of Watertown
- 5th Place – Rocky Wiedman of Todd County
- 6th Place – Elijah Boutchee of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 7th Place – Aiden Schroeder of Harrisburg
- 8th Place – James Olson of Brookings
1st Place Match
- Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain ) 38-1, Sr. over Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) 40-8, Jr. (Fall 1:19)
3rd Place Match
- Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 47-3, Sr. over Matthew Peters (Watertown) 32-16, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
5th Place Match
- Rocky Wiedman (Todd County) 36-8, Sr. over Elijah Boutchee (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-14, So. (Dec 9-2)
7th Place Match
- Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) 30-14, Jr. over James Olson (Brookings) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 2:48)
A-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley
- 2nd Place – Micah Hach of Watertown
- 3rd Place – Joshua Rydberg of Pierre T.F. Riggs
- 4th Place – Jacob Krenz of Aberdeen Central
- 5th Place – Antuan Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 6th Place – Gavin Pischke of West Central
- 7th Place – Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 8th Place – Bryan Ramirez of Huron
1st Place Match
- Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 28-0, Jr. over Micah Hach (Watertown) 42-4, So. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
- Joshua Rydberg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 40-7, Sr. over Jacob Krenz (Aberdeen Central) 40-12, Sr. (Dec 4-2)
5th Place Match
- Antuan Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 37-21, Sr. over Gavin Pischke (West Central) 28-18, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
7th Place Match
- Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 26-10, Sr. over Bryan Ramirez (Huron) 28-21, Jr. (Fall 0:53)
CLASS ‘B’ BOYS PLACING MATCHES
B-106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Brady Risetter of Redfield
- 2nd Place – Carter Kendrick of Philip Area
- 3rd Place – Tyler Trant of Custer
- 4th Place – Cooper Pommer of Clark/Willow Lake
- 5th Place – Brody Randall of Hamlin/Castlewood
- 6th Place – Rylan Robbins of Winner Area
- 7th Place – Landon Flogstad of McCook Central/Montrose
- 8th Place – Sean Roseland of Faulkton Area
1st Place Match
- Brady Risetter (Redfield) 36-0, Sr. over Carter Kendrick (Philip Area) 14-2, 8th. (Fall 3:38)
3rd Place Match
- Tyler Trant (Custer) 45-11, So. over Cooper Pommer (Clark/Willow Lake) 38-6, Fr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Brody Randall (Hamlin/Castlewood) 33-11, Fr. over Rylan Robbins (Winner Area) 44-11, 7th. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Landon Flogstad (McCook Central/Montrose) 24-10, So. over Sean Roseland (Faulkton Area) 34-20, 8th. (Dec 9-3)
B-113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tray Weiss of Custer
- 2nd Place – Cole Hendrixson of Tri-Valley
- 3rd Place – Jackson Kaul of Bon Homme/Avon
- 4th Place – Aiden Schrempp of Canton
- 5th Place – Jacksen Carter of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
- 6th Place – Talon Ping of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 7th Place – Nicholas Schlachter of Potter County
- 8th Place – Neil Hicks of Bennett County
1st Place Match
- Tray Weiss (Custer) 53-3, So. over Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 38-6, 8th. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Avon) 35-11, So. over Aiden Schrempp (Canton) 32-10, 8th. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Jacksen Carter (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 45-7, 8th. over Talon Ping (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 39-7, Fr. (Dec 5-1)
7th Place Match
- Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 31-10, Jr. over Neil Hicks (Bennett County) 31-14, So. (Dec 3-1)
B-120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner
- 2nd Place – Gavin Braun of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place – Maxton Brozik of Winner Area
- 4th Place – Gage Anderson of Lemmon/McIntosh
- 5th Place – Conner Giedd of Howard
- 6th Place – Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose
- 7th Place – Tate Steffensen of Sioux Valley
- 8th Place – Drew Janke of Lead-Deadwood
1st Place Match
- Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 48-3, Jr. over Gavin Braun (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-7, So. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 30-3, Jr. over Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 39-7, So. (Dec 7-1)
5th Place Match
- Conner Giedd (Howard) 41-7, 8th. over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-7, So. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Tate Steffensen (Sioux Valley) 32-12, So. over Drew Janke (Lead-Deadwood) 24-20, So. (MD 11-3)
B-126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 2nd Place – Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place – Chase Hanson of Stanley County
- 4th Place – Karson Keiser of Winner Area
- 5th Place – Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury County
- 6th Place – Teague Granum of Canton
- 7th Place – Gavin Risse of Bennett County
- 8th Place – Landon Woodward of Custer
1st Place Match
- Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 44-5, So. over Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 34-2, Jr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 39-6, Sr. over Karson Keiser (Winner Area) 51-10, So. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury County) 38-7, So. over Teague Granum (Canton) 21-5, So. (Dec 2-1)
7th Place Match
- Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 38-13, So. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 7-6)
B-132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory
- 2nd Place – Haeden Jorgenson of Webster Area
- 3rd Place – Ashton Keller of Canton
- 4th Place – Iden Myers of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 5th Place – Wyatt Anderson of Parkston
- 6th Place – Teagan Foreman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 7th Place – Tate Miller of Howard
- 8th Place – Riley Scott of Custer
1st Place Match
- Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 43-0, Sr. over Haeden Jorgenson (Webster Area) 37-7, Fr. (Fall 0:54)
3rd Place Match
- Ashton Keller (Canton) 33-2, Jr. over Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-9, So. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Wyatt Anderson (Parkston) 34-12, Fr. over Teagan Foreman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 30-12, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
- Tate Miller (Howard) 37-13, So. over Riley Scott (Custer) 44-12, Fr. (Dec 6-1)
B-138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jace Blasius of Philip Area
- 2nd Place – Christian Ehresmann of Groton Area
- 3rd Place – Jhett Breen of Wagner
- 4th Place – Konner Osborn of Winner Area
- 5th Place – Clayton Dulany of Warner/Northwestern
- 6th Place – Kale Ask of Canton
- 7th Place – Carter Sommer of Parkston
- 8th Place – Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Avon
1st Place Match
- Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 38-3, So. over Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 36-4, So. (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Jhett Breen (Wagner) 45-4, Jr. over Konner Osborn (Winner Area) 40-18, So. (Dec 3-0)
5th Place Match
- Clayton Dulany (Warner/Northwestern) 42-15, Sr. over Kale Ask (Canton) 31-4, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
7th Place Match
- Carter Sommer (Parkston) 36-16, So. over Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Avon) 30-17, Jr. (Dec 4-3)
B-145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Ayson Rice of Canton
- 2nd Place – Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 3rd Place – Drew Gerlach of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
- 4th Place – Dylan Zell of Kingsbury County
- 5th Place – Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
- 6th Place – Miles Renner of Lead-Deadwood
- 7th Place – Jack Even of Parker
- 8th Place – Kai Rusch of Custer
1st Place Match
- Ayson Rice (Canton) 48-3, Jr. over Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Drew Gerlach (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 32-9, Sr. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
- Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 41-10, Sr. over Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) 29-10, Jr. (Fall 4:09)
7th Place Match
- Jack Even (Parker) 25-14, Sr. over Kai Rusch (Custer) 26-22, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:52 (19-3))
B-152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 2nd Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston
- 3rd Place – Blair Blasius of Philip Area
- 4th Place – Mason Whitley of Redfield
- 5th Place – Jack Peters of Winner Area
- 6th Place – Colby Kolda of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 7th Place – Andrew Even of Parker
- 8th Place – Colton Brady of Stanley County
1st Place Match
- Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 51-0, Jr. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 28-3, Sr. over Mason Whitley (Redfield) 44-8, Sr. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
- Jack Peters (Winner Area) 26-19, Sr. over Colby Kolda (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 37-13, So. (Fall 1:43)
7th Place Match
- Andrew Even (Parker) 43-11, Jr. over Colton Brady (Stanley County) 29-15, So. (Dec 7-3)
B-160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Riley Orel of Winner Area
- 2nd Place – Jonathan Lewis of Custer
- 3rd Place – Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 4th Place – Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose
- 5th Place – Tance Wagner of Lyman
- 6th Place – Thane Simons of Philip Area
- 7th Place – Gannon Knebel of Wagner
- 8th Place – John Halverson of Canton
1st Place Match
- Riley Orel (Winner Area) 55-2, Sr. over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 35-7, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)
3rd Place Match
- Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 42-2, Sr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 42-11, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Tance Wagner (Lyman) 47-8, Sr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 33-12, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)
7th Place Match
- Gannon Knebel (Wagner) 39-14, Fr. over John Halverson (Canton) 36-20, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
B-170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Burk Blasius of Philip Area
- 2nd Place – Parker Noem of Custer
- 3rd Place – Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson
- 4th Place – Gunnar Stephens of Burke/Gregory
- 5th Place – Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose
- 6th Place – Jesse Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock
- 7th Place – Alex Pudwill of Warner/Northwestern
- 8th Place – Kolter Kramer of Parkston
1st Place Match
- Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 26-1, Jr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 25-4, Sr. over Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)
5th Place Match
- Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-7, So. over Jesse Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 35-13, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
7th Place Match
- Alex Pudwill (Warner/Northwestern) 39-13, Jr. over Kolter Kramer (Parkston) 30-16, So. (Dec 7-4)
B-182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Jack Kruger of Winner Area
- 2nd Place – Josh Merkle of Canton
- 3rd Place – Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Avon
- 4th Place – Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington
- 5th Place – Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
- 6th Place – Ryder Bailey of Custer
- 7th Place – Mason Heath of Philip Area
- 8th Place – Noah McDermott of Elk Point-Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 33-2, Sr. over Josh Merkle (Canton) 47-5, Sr. (Fall 3:38)
3rd Place Match
- Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Avon) 36-4, Sr. over Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 35-10, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 36-8, Sr. over Ryder Bailey (Custer) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
7th Place Match
- Mason Heath (Philip Area) 20-8, Sr. over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 28-13, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)
B-195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Tanner Meyers of Canton
- 2nd Place – Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs
- 3rd Place – Charlie Patten of Parker
- 4th Place – Jayden Kahler of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
- 5th Place – Gunner Johnson of Lyman
- 6th Place – Justin Granum of Deuel/Deubrook Area
- 7th Place – Quinn Moon of Philip Area
- 8th Place – Lincoln Dikoff of Faulkton Area
1st Place Match
- Tanner Meyers (Canton) 44-0, Sr. over Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 41-6, Jr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Charlie Patten (Parker) 37-5, Sr. over Jayden Kahler (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 13-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Gunner Johnson (Lyman) 35-9, Sr. over Justin Granum (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 28-9, Sr. (Fall 2:59)
7th Place Match
- Quinn Moon (Philip Area) 17-13, Jr. over Lincoln Dikoff (Faulkton Area) 35-11, So. (Fall 3:36)
B-220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock
- 2nd Place – Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose
- 3rd Place – Levi Wieman of Parker
- 4th Place – Griffin Clubb of Howard
- 5th Place – Grey Gilbert of Harding County
- 6th Place – Preston Cavalier of Warner/Northwestern
- 7th Place – Tim Bouza of Wagner
- 8th Place – Chase McGillivary of Redfield
1st Place Match
- Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 37-7, Sr. over Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 22-5, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
3rd Place Match
- Levi Wieman (Parker) 44-5, Jr. over Griffin Clubb (Howard) 31-8, Sr. (Fall 3:13)
5th Place Match
- Grey Gilbert (Harding County) 40-12, Sr. over Preston Cavalier (Warner/Northwestern) 37-9, So. (Fall 2:43)
7th Place Match
- Tim Bouza (Wagner) 38-9, Jr. over Chase McGillivary (Redfield) 24-8, Jr. (Dec 9-5)
B-285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place – Traun Cook of Canton
- 2nd Place – Grady Fey of Redfield
- 3rd Place – Austin Hoiten of McCook Central/Montrose
- 4th Place – Jaden Richter of Garretson
- 5th Place – Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley
- 6th Place – Lucas Rowland of Ipswich/Bowdle
- 7th Place – Colton Niles of Newell
- 8th Place – Derek Fenenga of Winner Area
1st Place Match
- Traun Cook (Canton) 43-1, Jr. over Grady Fey (Redfield) 42-2, Jr. (Fall 6:15)
3rd Place Match
- Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 36-4, Sr. over Jaden Richter (Garretson) 34-12, Sr. (Fall 1:46)
5th Place Match
- Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 29-7, Jr. over Lucas Rowland (Ipswich/Bowdle) 31-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1)
7th Place Match
- Colton Niles (Newell) 28-14, Jr. over Derek Fenenga (Winner Area) 24-20, Fr. (Fall 1:54)
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.
