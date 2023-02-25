State Wrestling – Placing Match Results

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 State Wrestling Tournament was held in Rapid City. The individual championships began on Thursday and concluded with the placing matches on Friday.

You can view the placing match results from girls along with class ‘A’ and ‘B’ boys.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1 Pierre T.F.Riggs 167.0 2 Canton 134.5 3 Spearfish 72.0 4 Lakota Tech 71.0 5 Rapid City Stevens 64.0 6 Brookings 63.0 7 Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda 57.0 8 Watertown 53.0 9 Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon 52.0 10 Harrisburg 49.0

CLASS ‘A’ TEAM SCORES

1 Brandon Valley 208.5 2 Watertown 184.5 3 Pierre T.F. Riggs 182.0 4 Sturgis Brown 139.0 5 Harrisburg 107.0 6 Tea Area 101.0 7 West Central 94.0 8 Rapid City Stevens 93.0 9 Aberdeen Central 88.0 10 Brookings 71.0

CLASS ‘B’ TEAM SCORES

1 Canton 163.5 2 Winner Area 126.5 3 Philip Area 126.0 4 Custer 119.0 5 McCook Central/Montrose 112.5 6 Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 97.0 7 Redfield 75.0 8 Miller/Highmore-Harrold 73.0 9 Wagner 58.5 10 Parker 54.5

GIRLS PLACING MATCHES

G-106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Maraia Kruske of Spearfish

2nd Place – Sydney Uhrig of Pierre T.F.Riggs

3rd Place – Mary-Katherine Joseph of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Olivia Anderson of Watertown

5th Place – Trinity Duran of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place – Akane Metcalfe of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

7th Place – Frankie Kranz of Mitchell

8th Place – Kyra Vandenberg of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Maraia Kruske (Spearfish) 34-3, Sr. over Sydney Uhrig (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 34-7, Jr. (Fall 0:59)

3rd Place Match

Mary-Katherine Joseph (Brandon Valley) 30-6, Jr. over Olivia Anderson (Watertown) 36-14, 7th. (Fall 0:35)

5th Place Match

Trinity Duran (Rapid City Stevens) 37-14, So. over Akane Metcalfe (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 20-4, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

7th Place Match

Frankie Kranz (Mitchell) 36-14, 8th. over Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche) 23-10, 8th. (MD 12-2)

G-113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sara Schroder of Canton

2nd Place – Brookyln Baird of Sturgis Brown

3rd Place – Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Stevens

4th Place – Lexie Hillmer of Pierre T.F.Riggs

5th Place – Dani Batchelor of Clark/Willow Lake

6th Place – Madyson Gillen of Aberdeen Central

7th Place – Hailey Rodriguez of Belle Fourche

8th Place – Madelynn Schlup of Spearfish

1st Place Match

Sara Schroder (Canton) 34-1, Jr. over Brookyln Baird (Sturgis Brown) 28-3, Jr. (Fall 3:30)

3rd Place Match

Cassandra Witte (Rapid City Stevens) 40-11, Sr. over Lexie Hillmer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-18, 7th. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Dani Batchelor (Clark/Willow Lake) 25-9, Jr. over Madyson Gillen (Aberdeen Central) 33-11, Jr. (Fall 4:59)

7th Place Match

Hailey Rodriguez (Belle Fourche) 25-7, Sr. over Madelynn Schlup (Spearfish) 31-20, So. (Fall 2:35)

G-120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Regina Stoeser of Harrisburg

2nd Place – Britney Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

3rd Place – Quinn Butler of Lemmon/McIntosh

4th Place – Alexis Bryant of McCook Central/Montrose

5th Place – Danny Borja of Mitchell

6th Place – Aubrey Jensen of Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda

7th Place – Kezrey Benning of Pierre T.F.Riggs

8th Place – Shelby Shrake of Chamberlain Girls

1st Place Match

Regina Stoeser (Harrisburg) 36-2, Fr. over Britney Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 39-3, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

3rd Place Match

Quinn Butler (Lemmon/McIntosh) 43-3, Fr. over Alexis Bryant (McCook Central/Montrose) 33-9, Fr. (SV-1 3-2)

5th Place Match

Danny Borja (Mitchell) 38-9, Fr. over Aubrey Jensen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 25-16, Fr. (Fall 4:08)

7th Place Match

Kezrey Benning (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 32-17, Fr. over Shelby Shrake (Chamberlain Girls) 24-14, So. (MD 12-1)

G-126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Peyton Hellmann of Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon

2nd Place – Cateri Yellow Hawk of Sully Buttes

3rd Place – Dani Ringstmeyer of Pierre T.F.Riggs

4th Place – Htee Htoo of Huron

5th Place – Madison Snyder of Sturgis Brown

6th Place – Kieonna Smith of Canton

7th Place – Jessica Waln of Lakota Tech

8th Place – Alexa Swaney of Belle Fourche

1st Place Match

Peyton Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 41-1, So. over Cateri Yellow Hawk (Sully Buttes) 24-6, Fr. (Fall 1:39)

3rd Place Match

Dani Ringstmeyer (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-12, So. over Htee Htoo (Huron) 32-12, Sr. (Dec 9-2)

5th Place Match

Madison Snyder (Sturgis Brown) 28-8, Jr. over Kieonna Smith (Canton) 21-15, Jr. (For.)

7th Place Match

Jessica Waln (Lakota Tech) 23-8, So. over Alexa Swaney (Belle Fourche) 17-10, So. (Fall 1:53)

G-132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Taylor Graveman of Spearfish

2nd Place – Gianna Stangeland of Pierre T.F.Riggs

3rd Place – Giada Scherich of Lakota Tech

4th Place – Johanna Steinlicht of Brookings

5th Place – Brooke Grajczyk of Webster Area

6th Place – EhLer Klay of Huron

7th Place – Victoria Verhey of St. Thomas More

8th Place – Katelyn Yexley of Watertown

1st Place Match

Taylor Graveman (Spearfish) 45-0, Sr. over Gianna Stangeland (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 32-7, Sr. (MD 13-0)

3rd Place Match

Giada Scherich (Lakota Tech) 23-5, So. over Johanna Steinlicht (Brookings) 25-9, So. (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match

Brooke Grajczyk (Webster Area) 19-11, 7th. over EhLer Klay (Huron) 24-10, Sr. (SV-1 12-10)

7th Place Match

Victoria Verhey (St. Thomas More) 24-12, Jr. over Katelyn Yexley (Watertown) 20-27, Fr. (Dec 2-1)

G-142

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nevaeh Leonard of Yankton

2nd Place – Ali Bissell of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

3rd Place – Jayden Lange of Flandreau

4th Place – Abbigail Lewis of Pierre T.F.Riggs

5th Place – Summer Guthmiller of Sioux Valley

6th Place – Marieda Kalahar of Rapid City Stevens

7th Place – Sarah Rickenbach of Hot Springs

8th Place – Atlantis Witt of Todd County

1st Place Match

Nevaeh Leonard (Yankton) 36-2, Sr. over Ali Bissell (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 20-3, Sr. (TB-1 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Jayden Lange (Flandreau) 29-3, Sr. over Abbigail Lewis (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 36-8, 8th. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Summer Guthmiller (Sioux Valley) 33-10, 8th. over Marieda Kalahar (Rapid City Stevens) 31-12, So. (Dec 7-1)

7th Place Match

Sarah Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 23-11, 8th. over Atlantis Witt (Todd County) 20-14, Sr. (Fall 1:47)

G-154

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Katrina Gibson of Aberdeen Central

2nd Place – Elena Brennan of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

3rd Place – Natalia Long of Canton

4th Place – Jordan Waln of Lakota Tech

5th Place – Maya Erickson of Brookings

6th Place – Rhiannen Heimdal of Harrisburg

7th Place – Kadie Mendel of Rapid City Stevens

8th Place – Hattie Baldwin of Pierre T.F.Riggs

1st Place Match

Katrina Gibson (Aberdeen Central) 35-8, Jr. over Elena Brennan (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 12-8, So. (Fall 2:13)

3rd Place Match

Natalia Long (Canton) 23-10, 8th. over Jordan Waln (Lakota Tech) 14-8, Jr. (Fall 4:04)

5th Place Match

Maya Erickson (Brookings) 17-8, Sr. over Rhiannen Heimdal (Harrisburg) 22-18, Fr. (Dec 2-1)

7th Place Match

Kadie Mendel (Rapid City Stevens) 28-17, Jr. over Hattie Baldwin (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 34-12, Sr. (Fall 0:14)

G-170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carlee Laubach of Canton

2nd Place – Maizy Mathis of Brookings

3rd Place – Brianna Johnson of Tea Area

4th Place – Gia Miller of Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda

5th Place – Ireland Templeton of Pierre T.F.Riggs

6th Place – Hannah Reidt of Chamberlain Girls

7th Place – Marlee Heltzel of Spearfish

8th Place – Arlisa Waln of Lakota Tech

1st Place Match

Carlee Laubach (Canton) 25-1, Sr. over Maizy Mathis (Brookings) 20-7, Jr. (Fall 0:58)

3rd Place Match

Brianna Johnson (Tea Area) 19-10, Jr. over Gia Miller (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 28-10, Jr. (Fall 0:36)

5th Place Match

Ireland Templeton (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 35-13, So. over Hannah Reidt (Chamberlain Girls) 9-15, Sr. (Fall 2:48)

7th Place Match

Marlee Heltzel (Spearfish) 23-20, 7th. over Arlisa Waln (Lakota Tech) 18-15, Sr. (Dec 4-0)

G-190

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Zoë Adam of Canton

2nd Place – Marlee Shorter of Pierre T.F.Riggs

3rd Place – Lauren Petersen of Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda

4th Place – Jessica Mckenney of Custer

5th Place – Allison Konrad of Watertown

6th Place – Tailie Brehm of Rapid City Stevens

7th Place – Zoey Holtz of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

8th Place – Eriah Big Crow of Lakota Tech

1st Place Match

Zoë Adam (Canton) 22-1, Sr. over Marlee Shorter (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 26-5, Sr. (TB-1 4-1)

3rd Place Match

Lauren Petersen (Viborg-Hurley/Irene-Wakonda) 24-11, Sr. over Jessica Mckenney (Custer) 19-8, 8th. (Fall 2:19)

5th Place Match

Allison Konrad (Watertown) 25-15, Fr. over Tailie Brehm (Rapid City Stevens) 24-18, Fr. (Fall 4:22)

7th Place Match

Zoey Holtz (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 9-8, So. over Eriah Big Crow (Lakota Tech) 12-6, So. (Fall 0:58)

G-285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ciara McFarling of Pierre T.F.Riggs

2nd Place – Hope Orr of Watertown

3rd Place – Kiara King of Canton

4th Place – Maria Larson of Sioux Falls Lincoln

5th Place – Alissa Ault of Sioux Falls Jefferson

6th Place – Allison Foote of West Central

7th Place – Destiny Triplet of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

8th Place – Unique Clairmont of Todd County

1st Place Match

Ciara McFarling (Pierre T.F.Riggs) 22-0, So. over Hope Orr (Watertown) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 5:29)

3rd Place Match

Kiara King (Canton) 14-6, Jr. over Maria Larson (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 11-8, Jr. (Fall 3:26)

5th Place Match

Alissa Ault (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 16-14, Fr. over Allison Foote (West Central) 10-11, Jr. (Fall 1:56)

7th Place Match

Destiny Triplet (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 23-5, So. over Unique Clairmont (Todd County) 12-19, Fr. (Fall 2:19)

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS PLACING MATCHES

A-106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gage Lohr of Watertown

2nd Place – Brendon Oehme of Brandon Valley

3rd Place – Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson

4th Place – Tate Helmbolt of Brookings

5th Place – Shea Richter of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place – Korbin Bunch of Sturgis Brown

7th Place – Pierce Hurd of Rapid City Central

8th Place – Owen Fischer of Milbank

1st Place Match

Gage Lohr (Watertown) 44-4, 8th. over Brendon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 37-5, 8th. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 49-5, So. over Tate Helmbolt (Brookings) 31-9, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match

Shea Richter (Rapid City Stevens) 38-16, Fr. over Korbin Bunch (Sturgis Brown) 29-8, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

7th Place Match

Pierce Hurd (Rapid City Central) 42-7, 8th. over Owen Fischer (Milbank) 31-12, So. (MD 10-2)

A-113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trevon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Alex Oedekoven of Pierre T.F. Riggs

3rd Place – Karson Vessells of West Central

4th Place – Brayden Collins of Rapid City Stevens

5th Place – Tyler Woodring of Tea Area

6th Place – Teryn Zebroski of Sturgis Brown

7th Place – Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln

8th Place – Porter Lozenski of Aberdeen Central

1st Place Match

Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 35-3, Jr. over Alex Oedekoven (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 31-6, Fr. (Dec 6-0)

3rd Place Match

Karson Vessells (West Central) 40-3, 8th. over Brayden Collins (Rapid City Stevens) 33-18, So. (Fall 2:29)

5th Place Match

Tyler Woodring (Tea Area) 36-10, Fr. over Teryn Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 39-9, Jr. (Dec 11-7)

7th Place Match

Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 32-15, Fr. over Porter Lozenski (Aberdeen Central) 24-18, 7th. (Dec 3-1)

A-120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sloan Johannsen of Watertown

2nd Place – Corbin Zent of Rapid City Stevens

3rd Place – John Jeffery of Spearfish

4th Place – Tegan Zebroski of Sturgis Brown

5th Place – Tyler Wurth of Harrisburg

6th Place – Graham Wilde of Sioux Falls Jefferson

7th Place – Landon Walker of Brandon Valley

8th Place – Ian Metz of Sisseton

1st Place Match

Sloan Johannsen (Watertown) 48-0, Jr. over Corbin Zent (Rapid City Stevens) 43-13, Jr. (MD 11-3)

3rd Place Match

John Jeffery (Spearfish) 45-11, Jr. over Tegan Zebroski (Sturgis Brown) 44-10, Jr. (Dec 7-5)

5th Place Match

Tyler Wurth (Harrisburg) 29-12, Jr. over Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 34-16, Fr. (Dec 8-2)

7th Place Match

Landon Walker (Brandon Valley) 19-9, So. over Ian Metz (Sisseton) 15-4, So. (Inj. 0:00)

A-126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Maddix Slykhuis of Tea Area

2nd Place – Nolan Miles of Brookings

3rd Place – Weston Everson of Watertown

4th Place – Zander Nielsen of Brandon Valley

5th Place – Carter Ractliffe of Harrisburg

6th Place – Rayden Zens of Aberdeen Central

7th Place – Dee Daniels of Sturgis Brown

8th Place – Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln

1st Place Match

Maddix Slykhuis (Tea Area) 50-3, Sr. over Nolan Miles (Brookings) 26-6, Jr. (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match

Weston Everson (Watertown) 46-8, Sr. over Zander Nielsen (Brandon Valley) 25-8, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match

Carter Ractliffe (Harrisburg) 33-8, Sr. over Rayden Zens (Aberdeen Central) 43-7, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Dee Daniels (Sturgis Brown) 33-14, Jr. over Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 39-15, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

A-132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jordon Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Braden Le of Watertown

3rd Place – Caleb Hodges of Madison

4th Place – Holden Hawkins of Sisseton

5th Place – Tate Huff of Aberdeen Central

6th Place – Beau Peters of Sturgis Brown

7th Place – Holden Hight of O`Gorman

8th Place – Joe Juenger of Rapid City Stevens

1st Place Match

Jordon Oehme (Brandon Valley) 42-1, Sr. over Braden Le (Watertown) 35-13, Sr. (Fall 3:25)

3rd Place Match

Caleb Hodges (Madison) 37-6, Fr. over Holden Hawkins (Sisseton) 39-12, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Tate Huff (Aberdeen Central) 38-18, So. over Beau Peters (Sturgis Brown) 35-19, Jr. (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match

Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 31-22, So. over Joe Juenger (Rapid City Stevens) 33-18, So. (Dec 2-0)

A-138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alex Mentzer of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Tristan Spencer of Pierre T.F. Riggs

3rd Place – Michael Roob of Vermillion

4th Place – Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place – Thayne Elshere of Sturgis Brown

6th Place – Riley Dighton of Belle Fourche

7th Place – Derek Hanson of Watertown

8th Place – Parker Wilson of Tea Area

1st Place Match

Alex Mentzer (Brandon Valley) 40-0, Sr. over Tristan Spencer (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 38-5, Jr. (Fall 0:29)

3rd Place Match

Michael Roob (Vermillion) 34-9, So. over Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 42-11, So. (SV-1 3-1)

5th Place Match

Thayne Elshere (Sturgis Brown) 33-11, Sr. over Riley Dighton (Belle Fourche) 32-12, Fr. (Fall 1:22)

7th Place Match

Derek Hanson (Watertown) 27-20, Jr. over Parker Wilson (Tea Area) 41-20, So. (MD 11-2)

A-145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Trason Oehme of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Moses Gross of Huron

3rd Place – Mason Schrempp of Aberdeen Central

4th Place – Wyatt Stuntebeck of Tea Area

5th Place – Chandler Carda of West Central

6th Place – Jackson Boonstra of Dakota Valley

7th Place – Chase Carda of Pierre T.F. Riggs

8th Place – Kalvin Ketelsen of Sturgis Brown

1st Place Match

Trason Oehme (Brandon Valley) 39-1, Sr. over Moses Gross (Huron) 40-4, So. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Mason Schrempp (Aberdeen Central) 36-7, So. over Wyatt Stuntebeck (Tea Area) 39-9, Sr. (Dec 8-7)

5th Place Match

Chandler Carda (West Central) 33-6, Jr. over Jackson Boonstra (Dakota Valley) 36-8, So. (Dec 2-0)

7th Place Match

Chase Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 22-13, Sr. over Kalvin Ketelsen (Sturgis Brown) 34-13, So. (Dec 12-5)

A-152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jagger Tyler of Mitchell

2nd Place – Logan O`Connor of Harrisburg

3rd Place – Kale Crowser of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood

4th Place – Lucas Chamberlin of Pierre T.F. Riggs

5th Place – Corter Doney of Rapid City Stevens

6th Place – Keaton Vessells of West Central

7th Place – Ian Johnson of Watertown

8th Place – Austin Eimers of Tea Area

1st Place Match

Jagger Tyler (Mitchell) 42-3, Sr. over Logan O`Connor (Harrisburg) 39-8, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Kale Crowser (Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood) 31-6, So. over Lucas Chamberlin (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 24-9, Jr. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Corter Doney (Rapid City Stevens) 42-9, Sr. over Keaton Vessells (West Central) 37-16, So. (Dec 11-5)

7th Place Match

Ian Johnson (Watertown) 35-17, Sr. over Austin Eimers (Tea Area) 31-18, Jr. (Fall 0:20)

A-160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Deegan Houska of Pierre T.F. Riggs

2nd Place – Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman

3rd Place – Justin Zirpel of West Central

4th Place – Peyton Fridrich of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

5th Place – Zack Soderlin of Rapid City Central

6th Place – Logan Opitz of Aberdeen Central

7th Place – Peyton Tryon of Harrisburg

8th Place – Gavin Chapman of Brandon Valley

1st Place Match

Deegan Houska (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 38-7, Sr. over Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 42-3, So. (Dec 10-6)

3rd Place Match

Justin Zirpel (West Central) 42-7, Sr. over Peyton Fridrich (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 20-6, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match

Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) 24-5, Jr. over Logan Opitz (Aberdeen Central) 29-18, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

7th Place Match

Peyton Tryon (Harrisburg) 31-13, Sr. over Gavin Chapman (Brandon Valley) 17-8, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

A-170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Sam Werdel of Tea Area

2nd Place – Trey Lewis of Pierre T.F. Riggs

3rd Place – Barrett Schneck of Milbank

4th Place – Lucas Slack of Brandon Valley

5th Place – Israel Caldron of Brookings

6th Place – Soren Aadland of Harrisburg

7th Place – Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington

8th Place – Jax Kettwig of Watertown

1st Place Match

Sam Werdel (Tea Area) 45-5, So. over Trey Lewis (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 33-10, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

3rd Place Match

Barrett Schneck (Milbank) 33-1, Sr. over Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley) 42-4, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

Israel Caldron (Brookings) 26-9, Sr. over Soren Aadland (Harrisburg) 33-13, Jr. (Dec 6-5)

7th Place Match

Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 34-13, So. over Jax Kettwig (Watertown) 31-19, Sr. (Dec 5-3)

A-182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Reese Jacobs of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Chance Carda of Pierre T.F. Riggs

3rd Place – Chet Carda of West Central

4th Place – Tyson Brandt of Brookings

5th Place – Jackson Maag of Watertown

6th Place – Cole Dunlavy of Aberdeen Central

7th Place – Tanner VanScoy of Rapid City Stevens

8th Place – Mason Shultz of Sisseton

1st Place Match

Reese Jacobs (Sturgis Brown) 49-0, Sr. over Chance Carda (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 42-5, Jr. (Dec 13-8)

3rd Place Match

Chet Carda (West Central) 35-8, Jr. over Tyson Brandt (Brookings) 19-3, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Jackson Maag (Watertown) 36-19, Sr. over Cole Dunlavy (Aberdeen Central) 29-15, 8th. (Fall 4:44)

7th Place Match

Tanner VanScoy (Rapid City Stevens) 36-18, Sr. over Mason Shultz (Sisseton) 30-12, So. (Fall 1:35)

A-195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jack Detert of Harrisburg

2nd Place – Aiden Werlinger of Sturgis Brown

3rd Place – Brock Eitreim of Watertown

4th Place – Gavin Stotts of Pierre T.F. Riggs

5th Place – Jaxon Morrison of Rapid City Central

6th Place – Ayden Kellogg of Rapid City Stevens

7th Place – Landon Schurch of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

8th Place – Caleb Loehr of Brookings

1st Place Match

Jack Detert (Harrisburg) 35-2, Sr. over Aiden Werlinger (Sturgis Brown) 37-4, Jr. (MD 16-4)

3rd Place Match

Brock Eitreim (Watertown) 38-7, Jr. over Gavin Stotts (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 39-10, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) 29-10, Sr. over Ayden Kellogg (Rapid City Stevens) 35-21, So. (Dec 4-3)

7th Place Match

Landon Schurch (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 39-12, Sr. over Caleb Loehr (Brookings) 30-13, Sr. (Fall 1:31)

A-220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Noah Hutmacher of Chamberlain

2nd Place – Zak Juelfs of Sturgis Brown

3rd Place – Abraham Myers of Sioux Falls Washington

4th Place – Matthew Peters of Watertown

5th Place – Rocky Wiedman of Todd County

6th Place – Elijah Boutchee of Pierre T.F. Riggs

7th Place – Aiden Schroeder of Harrisburg

8th Place – James Olson of Brookings

1st Place Match

Noah Hutmacher (Chamberlain ) 38-1, Sr. over Zak Juelfs (Sturgis Brown) 40-8, Jr. (Fall 1:19)

3rd Place Match

Abraham Myers (Sioux Falls Washington) 47-3, Sr. over Matthew Peters (Watertown) 32-16, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Rocky Wiedman (Todd County) 36-8, Sr. over Elijah Boutchee (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 34-14, So. (Dec 9-2)

7th Place Match

Aiden Schroeder (Harrisburg) 30-14, Jr. over James Olson (Brookings) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 2:48)

A-285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley

2nd Place – Micah Hach of Watertown

3rd Place – Joshua Rydberg of Pierre T.F. Riggs

4th Place – Jacob Krenz of Aberdeen Central

5th Place – Antuan Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson

6th Place – Gavin Pischke of West Central

7th Place – Elliott Renville of Sioux Falls Lincoln

8th Place – Bryan Ramirez of Huron

1st Place Match

Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley) 28-0, Jr. over Micah Hach (Watertown) 42-4, So. (MD 8-0)

3rd Place Match

Joshua Rydberg (Pierre T.F. Riggs) 40-7, Sr. over Jacob Krenz (Aberdeen Central) 40-12, Sr. (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match

Antuan Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 37-21, Sr. over Gavin Pischke (West Central) 28-18, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

7th Place Match

Elliott Renville (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 26-10, Sr. over Bryan Ramirez (Huron) 28-21, Jr. (Fall 0:53)

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS PLACING MATCHES

B-106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brady Risetter of Redfield

2nd Place – Carter Kendrick of Philip Area

3rd Place – Tyler Trant of Custer

4th Place – Cooper Pommer of Clark/Willow Lake

5th Place – Brody Randall of Hamlin/Castlewood

6th Place – Rylan Robbins of Winner Area

7th Place – Landon Flogstad of McCook Central/Montrose

8th Place – Sean Roseland of Faulkton Area

1st Place Match

Brady Risetter (Redfield) 36-0, Sr. over Carter Kendrick (Philip Area) 14-2, 8th. (Fall 3:38)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Trant (Custer) 45-11, So. over Cooper Pommer (Clark/Willow Lake) 38-6, Fr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Brody Randall (Hamlin/Castlewood) 33-11, Fr. over Rylan Robbins (Winner Area) 44-11, 7th. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

Landon Flogstad (McCook Central/Montrose) 24-10, So. over Sean Roseland (Faulkton Area) 34-20, 8th. (Dec 9-3)

B-113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tray Weiss of Custer

2nd Place – Cole Hendrixson of Tri-Valley

3rd Place – Jackson Kaul of Bon Homme/Avon

4th Place – Aiden Schrempp of Canton

5th Place – Jacksen Carter of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

6th Place – Talon Ping of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

7th Place – Nicholas Schlachter of Potter County

8th Place – Neil Hicks of Bennett County

1st Place Match

Tray Weiss (Custer) 53-3, So. over Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 38-6, 8th. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Avon) 35-11, So. over Aiden Schrempp (Canton) 32-10, 8th. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Jacksen Carter (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 45-7, 8th. over Talon Ping (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 39-7, Fr. (Dec 5-1)

7th Place Match

Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 31-10, Jr. over Neil Hicks (Bennett County) 31-14, So. (Dec 3-1)

B-120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner

2nd Place – Gavin Braun of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

3rd Place – Maxton Brozik of Winner Area

4th Place – Gage Anderson of Lemmon/McIntosh

5th Place – Conner Giedd of Howard

6th Place – Trystan Traupel of McCook Central/Montrose

7th Place – Tate Steffensen of Sioux Valley

8th Place – Drew Janke of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 48-3, Jr. over Gavin Braun (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-7, So. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 30-3, Jr. over Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 39-7, So. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Conner Giedd (Howard) 41-7, 8th. over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 43-7, So. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Tate Steffensen (Sioux Valley) 32-12, So. over Drew Janke (Lead-Deadwood) 24-20, So. (MD 11-3)

B-126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

2nd Place – Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

3rd Place – Chase Hanson of Stanley County

4th Place – Karson Keiser of Winner Area

5th Place – Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury County

6th Place – Teague Granum of Canton

7th Place – Gavin Risse of Bennett County

8th Place – Landon Woodward of Custer

1st Place Match

Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 44-5, So. over Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 34-2, Jr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 39-6, Sr. over Karson Keiser (Winner Area) 51-10, So. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury County) 38-7, So. over Teague Granum (Canton) 21-5, So. (Dec 2-1)

7th Place Match

Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 38-13, So. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 40-7, Sr. (Dec 7-6)

B-132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory

2nd Place – Haeden Jorgenson of Webster Area

3rd Place – Ashton Keller of Canton

4th Place – Iden Myers of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

5th Place – Wyatt Anderson of Parkston

6th Place – Teagan Foreman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

7th Place – Tate Miller of Howard

8th Place – Riley Scott of Custer

1st Place Match

Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 43-0, Sr. over Haeden Jorgenson (Webster Area) 37-7, Fr. (Fall 0:54)

3rd Place Match

Ashton Keller (Canton) 33-2, Jr. over Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 39-9, So. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Wyatt Anderson (Parkston) 34-12, Fr. over Teagan Foreman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 30-12, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match

Tate Miller (Howard) 37-13, So. over Riley Scott (Custer) 44-12, Fr. (Dec 6-1)

B-138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jace Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place – Christian Ehresmann of Groton Area

3rd Place – Jhett Breen of Wagner

4th Place – Konner Osborn of Winner Area

5th Place – Clayton Dulany of Warner/Northwestern

6th Place – Kale Ask of Canton

7th Place – Carter Sommer of Parkston

8th Place – Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Avon

1st Place Match

Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 38-3, So. over Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 36-4, So. (Dec 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Jhett Breen (Wagner) 45-4, Jr. over Konner Osborn (Winner Area) 40-18, So. (Dec 3-0)

5th Place Match

Clayton Dulany (Warner/Northwestern) 42-15, Sr. over Kale Ask (Canton) 31-4, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match

Carter Sommer (Parkston) 36-16, So. over Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Avon) 30-17, Jr. (Dec 4-3)

B-145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ayson Rice of Canton

2nd Place – Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

3rd Place – Drew Gerlach of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

4th Place – Dylan Zell of Kingsbury County

5th Place – Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

6th Place – Miles Renner of Lead-Deadwood

7th Place – Jack Even of Parker

8th Place – Kai Rusch of Custer

1st Place Match

Ayson Rice (Canton) 48-3, Jr. over Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Drew Gerlach (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 32-9, Sr. over Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 36-9, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match

Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 41-10, Sr. over Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) 29-10, Jr. (Fall 4:09)

7th Place Match

Jack Even (Parker) 25-14, Sr. over Kai Rusch (Custer) 26-22, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:52 (19-3))

B-152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jackson Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

2nd Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston

3rd Place – Blair Blasius of Philip Area

4th Place – Mason Whitley of Redfield

5th Place – Jack Peters of Winner Area

6th Place – Colby Kolda of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

7th Place – Andrew Even of Parker

8th Place – Colton Brady of Stanley County

1st Place Match

Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 51-0, Jr. over Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 38-6, Sr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 28-3, Sr. over Mason Whitley (Redfield) 44-8, Sr. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Jack Peters (Winner Area) 26-19, Sr. over Colby Kolda (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 37-13, So. (Fall 1:43)

7th Place Match

Andrew Even (Parker) 43-11, Jr. over Colton Brady (Stanley County) 29-15, So. (Dec 7-3)

B-160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Riley Orel of Winner Area

2nd Place – Jonathan Lewis of Custer

3rd Place – Ben Swatek of Elk Point-Jefferson

4th Place – Carter Randall of McCook Central/Montrose

5th Place – Tance Wagner of Lyman

6th Place – Thane Simons of Philip Area

7th Place – Gannon Knebel of Wagner

8th Place – John Halverson of Canton

1st Place Match

Riley Orel (Winner Area) 55-2, Sr. over Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 35-7, Sr. (TB-1 2-1)

3rd Place Match

Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 42-2, Sr. over Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 42-11, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Tance Wagner (Lyman) 47-8, Sr. over Thane Simons (Philip Area) 33-12, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)

7th Place Match

Gannon Knebel (Wagner) 39-14, Fr. over John Halverson (Canton) 36-20, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

B-170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Burk Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place – Parker Noem of Custer

3rd Place – Gavin Jacobs of Elk Point-Jefferson

4th Place – Gunnar Stephens of Burke/Gregory

5th Place – Weston Remmers of McCook Central/Montrose

6th Place – Jesse Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock

7th Place – Alex Pudwill of Warner/Northwestern

8th Place – Kolter Kramer of Parkston

1st Place Match

Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 26-1, Jr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 25-4, Sr. over Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 38-5, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 35-7, So. over Jesse Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 35-13, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

7th Place Match

Alex Pudwill (Warner/Northwestern) 39-13, Jr. over Kolter Kramer (Parkston) 30-16, So. (Dec 7-4)

B-182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jack Kruger of Winner Area

2nd Place – Josh Merkle of Canton

3rd Place – Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Avon

4th Place – Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

5th Place – Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

6th Place – Ryder Bailey of Custer

7th Place – Mason Heath of Philip Area

8th Place – Noah McDermott of Elk Point-Jefferson

1st Place Match

Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 33-2, Sr. over Josh Merkle (Canton) 47-5, Sr. (Fall 3:38)

3rd Place Match

Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Avon) 36-4, Sr. over Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 35-10, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 36-8, Sr. over Ryder Bailey (Custer) 38-9, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

7th Place Match

Mason Heath (Philip Area) 20-8, Sr. over Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 28-13, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

B-195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tanner Meyers of Canton

2nd Place – Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs

3rd Place – Charlie Patten of Parker

4th Place – Jayden Kahler of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

5th Place – Gunner Johnson of Lyman

6th Place – Justin Granum of Deuel/Deubrook Area

7th Place – Quinn Moon of Philip Area

8th Place – Lincoln Dikoff of Faulkton Area

1st Place Match

Tanner Meyers (Canton) 44-0, Sr. over Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 41-6, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

Charlie Patten (Parker) 37-5, Sr. over Jayden Kahler (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 13-3, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Gunner Johnson (Lyman) 35-9, Sr. over Justin Granum (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 28-9, Sr. (Fall 2:59)

7th Place Match

Quinn Moon (Philip Area) 17-13, Jr. over Lincoln Dikoff (Faulkton Area) 35-11, So. (Fall 3:36)

B-220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock

2nd Place – Kade Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose

3rd Place – Levi Wieman of Parker

4th Place – Griffin Clubb of Howard

5th Place – Grey Gilbert of Harding County

6th Place – Preston Cavalier of Warner/Northwestern

7th Place – Tim Bouza of Wagner

8th Place – Chase McGillivary of Redfield

1st Place Match

Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 37-7, Sr. over Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 22-5, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Levi Wieman (Parker) 44-5, Jr. over Griffin Clubb (Howard) 31-8, Sr. (Fall 3:13)

5th Place Match

Grey Gilbert (Harding County) 40-12, Sr. over Preston Cavalier (Warner/Northwestern) 37-9, So. (Fall 2:43)

7th Place Match

Tim Bouza (Wagner) 38-9, Jr. over Chase McGillivary (Redfield) 24-8, Jr. (Dec 9-5)

B-285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Traun Cook of Canton

2nd Place – Grady Fey of Redfield

3rd Place – Austin Hoiten of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place – Jaden Richter of Garretson

5th Place – Isaac Nehlich of Tri-Valley

6th Place – Lucas Rowland of Ipswich/Bowdle

7th Place – Colton Niles of Newell

8th Place – Derek Fenenga of Winner Area

1st Place Match

Traun Cook (Canton) 43-1, Jr. over Grady Fey (Redfield) 42-2, Jr. (Fall 6:15)

3rd Place Match

Austin Hoiten (McCook Central/Montrose) 36-4, Sr. over Jaden Richter (Garretson) 34-12, Sr. (Fall 1:46)

5th Place Match

Isaac Nehlich (Tri-Valley) 29-7, Jr. over Lucas Rowland (Ipswich/Bowdle) 31-7, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

7th Place Match

Colton Niles (Newell) 28-14, Jr. over Derek Fenenga (Winner Area) 24-20, Fr. (Fall 1:54)

