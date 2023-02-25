KELOLAND SportsZone – February 24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned this week with another busy Friday evening of local sports action.
This week’s show features state wrestling highlights and six high school basketball games.
Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone:
- State Wrestling – Unable to post highlights
- Washington vs. Rapid City Stevens – Double Header
- Jefferson vs. Aberdeen Central – Girls
- Roosevelt vs. Pierre – Girls
- Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central – Boys
- Dakota Valley vs. Lennox – Boys
