Open in App
Sioux Falls, SD
See more from this location?
KELOLAND

KELOLAND SportsZone – February 24

By Grant Sweeter,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwHdh_0kzL5WHL00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone returned this week with another busy Friday evening of local sports action.

This week’s show features state wrestling highlights and six high school basketball games.

Games featured in KELOLAND SportsZone:

  • State Wrestling – Unable to post highlights
  • Washington vs. Rapid City Stevens – Double Header
  • Jefferson vs. Aberdeen Central – Girls
  • Roosevelt vs. Pierre – Girls
  • Lincoln vs. Rapid City Central – Boys
  • Dakota Valley vs. Lennox – Boys
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
Powerhouse Plays – March 3
Sioux Falls, SD22 hours ago
Event looking at market outlook held Thursday in SF
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Feb. 27
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No. 10 seed Roos keep March magic rolling, upset No. 2 NDSU
Sioux Falls, SD4 hours ago
Friday Scoreboard – March 3
Sioux Falls, SD22 hours ago
South Dakota State teams headline Summit League Day 2
Sioux Falls, SD12 hours ago
Wagner, SF Christian advance to state tournament
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Flashback Friday: Home state advantage for the Summit League Tournament
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Top seed Oral Roberts cruises into men’s semifinals
Sioux Falls, SD2 hours ago
Ethan, Viborg-Hurley reach class ‘B’ state tourney
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
The Alliance prepares for inaugural VetAidSD
Sioux Falls, SD23 hours ago
SDSU women muscle past St. Thomas for quarterfinal win
Brookings, SD7 hours ago
Dakota Valley, Vermillion, Tea Area win in playoffs
Vermillion, SD3 days ago
SF Christian vs. Lennox to livestream on KELOLAND.com
Lennox, SD2 days ago
Girls SoDak 16 pairings released
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Selland, Johnston earn Summit League honors
Brookings, SD2 days ago
Viborg-Hurley, Bridgewater-Emery and St. Mary win Tuesday
Dell Rapids, SD3 days ago
Coyotes, Jackrabbits happy with 10-team Summit League Tournament
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Sioux Center edges Solon, advances to State Championship
Sioux Center, IA1 day ago
Eye on KELOLAND: Sanford Pentagon turns 10
Sioux Falls, SD3 days ago
Pierre boys knock off top-seeded Jefferson in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Abmas named Player of the Year in Summit League awards
Sioux Falls, SD2 days ago
Kids of all abilities thrive in sports and music programs
Sioux Falls, SD1 day ago
Monday Scoreboard – February 27
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Basketball is big business in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD5 days ago
Class ‘AA’ Boys SoDak 16 matchups
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Sioux Center girls advance to 3A State Semifinals
Sioux Center, IA3 days ago
Summit League Tournament Preview Show to air Thursday
Brookings, SD4 days ago
Summit League Tournament: What you need to know
Sioux Falls, SD4 days ago
Klosterbuer scores 30, Central Lyon advances to state semis
Rock Rapids, IA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy