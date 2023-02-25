Boys basketball regional recap for Feb. 24, 2023

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tyler Mason scored 22 points to lead top-ranked Metamora to a 60-44 win over East Peoria at the class 3A boys basketball regional championship game at Washington High School on Friday.
Other regional championship winners included: Richwoods, Normal Community, Normal West, U-High, Central Catholic, Prairie Central, Pontiac, Lexington, Illini Bluffs, Elmwood, Peoria Christian, and Bloomington Cornerstone.
At the boys wrestling state dual team championships, Washington beat Mahomet-Seymour to advance to the state semifinals but Canton and LeRoy both lost. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
