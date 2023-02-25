Boys basketball regional recap for Feb. 24, 2023

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tyler Mason scored 22 points to lead top-ranked Metamora to a 60-44 win over East Peoria at the class 3A boys basketball regional championship game at Washington High School on Friday.

Other regional championship winners included: Richwoods, Normal Community, Normal West, U-High, Central Catholic, Prairie Central, Pontiac, Lexington, Illini Bluffs, Elmwood, Peoria Christian, and Bloomington Cornerstone.

At the boys wrestling state dual team championships, Washington beat Mahomet-Seymour to advance to the state semifinals but Canton and LeRoy both lost.

