Nicole Scherzinger & Thom Evans Pictured Kissing In LA 3 Weeks After Reported Split

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are as strong as ever, and despite recent reports that they’d split, they were even seen kissing in Beverly Hills on Friday! In photos taken in the Los Angeles downpour on Feb 24, Nicole, 44, slayed a white faux coat, skintight turquoise leggings, and a chic pair of sunglasses as she walked alongside Thom, 37, in a cozy brown jacket. She finished off her look with white sneakers and carried a large gray tote bag and a beverage. The Moana actress also pulled her hair back into a simple bun for the outing. Heavy rain was visible in the snaps as the Pussycat Dolls alum and her athlete boyfriend turned to pucker up outside her stylist’s business.

The duo doesn’t seem to have complied with the Feb. 4 breakup report, which asserted that a “distraught” Thom had told friends he’d be moving back to the UK. “Thom looked distraught,” a source told The Sun, explaining that he was seen at a West London restaurant. “He was saying things have gone wrong lately and now he’s back in the UK for the foreseeable, while Nicole lives full-time in Los Angeles.”

By Valentine’s Day, however, they were looking quite relaxed after a vacay at Malibu’s Calamigos Guest Ranch, with Nicole lounging in a luxurious outdoor bath and enjoying snacks on the beach. They took to social media the same day to clear things up once and for all, with Nicole sharing a sweet pic of the couple snuggling up to a giant teddy bear along with Thom. “Happy Valentines Day y’all from me and my ❤️,” she wrote, tagging her guy in the post.

Nicole and the ruby pro first went public with their relationship in January of 2020 on The X Factory: Celebrity, where Nicole was working as a judge and Thom was competing. The couple proceeded to show off their romance, with numerous social media posts leaving no doubt of their affection for one another.

On their first anniversary, Thom took to verified Instagram to share his love “In a year that’s been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light,” he wrote. Nicole’s response was just as sweet. “You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much.”