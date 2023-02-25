Matt Hardy Clarifies AEW Comments

A quote from Matt Hardy recently made the rounds that had him offering a suggestion to Tony Khan, revolving around storytelling for AEW, but today on Twitter he clarified those comments and shared some necessary context. Hardy started the thread off by revealing the question he was asked during an AdFreeShows special, and he was asked "if you hypothetically had to suggest something to Tony Khan to better AEW, what would it be?" As Hardy makes clear, he had praised the job Khan has done with AEW before the answer, and then he went on to clarify a bit on what he was saying.

Hardy started things off with some context. "I'd like to add some context to this. While doing an @adfreeshows special, I was taking random questions. I was asked, "If you hypothetically had to suggest something to Tony Khan to better AEW, what would it be?" After mentioning how great of a job TK does with AEW & how AEW is the best in-ring wrestling program going, this was my answer," Hardy wrote.

"I'd suggested that I'd like to see more character & story focus to build to the incredible AEW wrestling matches. Don't get me wrong, this does happen in AEW, but I'd like to see it more for lesser-known talents," Hardy said.

"Just so no one can twist this outta context, I wanted to elaborate on my answer. As I've said multiple times, Tony Khan's the best boss I've ever worked for. TK's a great human being who treats everyone with love & respect. His love & passion for pro wrestling is genuine & infectious," Hardy said.

As for his original comments, you can find his answer to the original question right here.

"I think if I had one suggestion for Tony Khan, I think I would try and focus a little more on the storytelling of the different characters, really highlight every character's journeys a lot more. I think it's still very important. I know it's a very sports-centric program, AEW Dynamite, and they want the matches to be the best of the best quality and yet, with quality, and I totally respect that. I feel like professional wrestling, a big part of it is the sportsmanship and the showmanship," Hardy said.

"Having characters that the crowd is connected to, that they're emotionally invested in, that have this journey that you want to follow, you want to see what's going to happen next. You're really worried about where this story is going to go. I would like to add a little bit more of that into all the amazing wrestling that happens weekend and week out on AEW programming," Hardy said.

Hardy will next face Hook in a No Disqualification match.