Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Blues lost for the 4th time, head coach is not happy

By Kayla ShepperdMartin Kilcoyne,

7 days ago

ST. LOUIS – After Thursday’s loss, the Blues’ head coach was not happy. Craig Berube called out his top players for not trying hard enough.

On Friday, Berube’s boss Doug Armstrong, the team’s President of Hockey Operations also chimed in on the team’s struggles. The Blues have lost four in a row heading into Saturday’s home game against Pittsburgh.

