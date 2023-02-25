Open in App
Houston, TX
Bring your cowboy hats and patience! Expect road closures as Rodeo Houston kicks off this weekend

8 days ago

The kickoff weekend for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo brings some of the city's most beloved events, and it's also going to bring some gridlock.

Memorial Park closures

Thousands of trail riders have descended on Memorial Park, closing the following areas and roads: Picnic Loop, a portion of West Memorial Loop Drive, Cullen Running Trails Center and parking lot, the Living Bridge, and the Land Bridge parking lot.

The park should fully reopen on Sunday.

Rodeo Parade

On Saturday, closures will be widespread along the western edge of downtown for the Rodeo parade. It begins at 10 a.m. at Walker and Bagby near City Hall.

I-45 Gulf Freeway construction

You'll see backups this weekend driving into downtown Houston. TxDOT is closing two main outside lanes northbound from Griggs Road to Telephone Road.

Those lanes should reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.

NRG Park

The World's Champion Bar-B-Que Contest is happening through Saturday evening. The hungry crowds will bring congestion to nearby streets such as Kirby, Fannin, and Main.

The Rodeo kicks off on Tuesday.
