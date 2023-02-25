Bring your cowboy hats and patience! Expect road closures as Rodeo Houston kicks off this weekend

The kickoff weekend for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo brings some of the city's most beloved events, and it's also going to bring some gridlock.

Thousands of trail riders have descended on Memorial Park, closing the following areas and roads: Picnic Loop, a portion of West Memorial Loop Drive, Cullen Running Trails Center and parking lot, the Living Bridge, and the Land Bridge parking lot.

The park should fully reopen on Sunday.

On Saturday, closures will be widespread along the western edge of downtown for the Rodeo parade. It begins at 10 a.m. at Walker and Bagby near City Hall.

You'll see backups this weekend driving into downtown Houston. TxDOT is closing two main outside lanes northbound from Griggs Road to Telephone Road.

Those lanes should reopen on Monday at 5 a.m.

The World's Champion Bar-B-Que Contest is happening through Saturday evening. The hungry crowds will bring congestion to nearby streets such as Kirby, Fannin, and Main.

The Rodeo kicks off on Tuesday.