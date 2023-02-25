Landsdale home closes at $900,000

This home built in 2019, features granite countertops in the kitchen, a fully finished basement and a fenced backyard. Courtesy photo

Listing at $949,990 and closing at $900,000, the home at 4501 Viridian Terrace, Monrovia, is last week’s top house. Built in 2019, it’s in the Landsdale neighborhood.

The home features many upgrades including a gourmet kitchen with white granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, a master suite with a deluxe bathroom and two walk-in closets, and three more bedrooms, two bathrooms. The laundry area also is on the second floor. The basement is fully finished with a rec and media area and a full bath.