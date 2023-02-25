High school hoops: Zeeland West girls break school wins record; Hamilton girls, ZW, HC boys get wins

GRAND RAPIDS - The Zeelnad West girls basketball team won on the road at Grand Rapids Union, 47-35.

The win broke the school record for most wins in a season. The Dux finished the regular season 14-8.

Jordyn Klaasen had a game-high 24 points. Kara Bartels had eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hamilton 47, Coopersville 37

The Hamilton girls basketball team defeated Coopersville 47-37 to clinch a second-place tie in the OK Blue behind No. 1 West Catholic.

The Hawkeyes led 26-13 at the half after a 10-3 advantage in the second quarter.

Kyra Kleinheksel led the Hawkeyes (15-7, 10-4 OK Blue) with 18 points. Kaitlyn Geurink scored 10 points and Taylor VanderZwaag added six points.

"We hit five 3s in the first half and Kyra had 14 of her 18 points by halftime," Hamilton coach Jacquelyn Malloch said. "Coopersville went on a run in the second half and cut our lead to nine while we battled some foul trouble. But Kaitlyn took over in the fourth quarter and helped secure the victory, scoring six of her 10 in the fourth. With this win we finished second place in the OK Blue, which we’re very proud of."

Saugatuck 40, Black River 34

The Trailblazers (13-9) earned a hard-fought victory on the road at Black River to close out the regular season on a four-game win streak, 40-34.

The Trailblazers settled down after halftime, taking the lead half way through the third 25-24. Saugatuck’s 13-4 run had the leading 27-24 heading into the final quarter.

“Coach (Brent) Rowe always does a great job with his teams, they came ready to play but we were just out of sync most of the night so to keep our composure and grind this out is a testament to our resolve," Saugatuck coach Kevin Tringali said. "I can promise it will be a nail biter again if we meet up with them next Wednesday. Can’t get off to another slow start.”

Saugatuck will play the winner Mondays Fennville-Black River game at 5:30 p.m.Wednesday at North Muskegon in the district semifinals. '

Reeths-Puffer 59, Holland 35

Holland traveled to Reeths-Puffer on Friday night and lost to the OK Green champions 59-35.

Holland just didn't have enough offensive fire power to keep up with the Rockets.

Ari Gray led the Dutch in scoring with 11. Jada Livingston added nine while Hadleigh Hilgert and Emma Margaron chipped in with eight and five points, respectfully.

Holland heads to Zeeland West for district action on Monday night.

West Catholic 64, Holland Christian 32

The Maroons lost to the top-ranked teams in the state in Division 2 to close out the regular season.

Wyoming 51, Zeeland East 32

Zeeland East lost to Wyoming 51-32 on senior night for the Chix

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holland Christian 61, West Catholic 51

The Maroons won at the Civic Center on senior night.

Holland Christian led 37-18 after a big first half.

Kyle Cannon led the Maroons with 27 points. Harry Halbert scored nine.

"A great atmosphere on senior night," Holland Christian coach Brad Jansen said.

Zeeland West 50, GR Union 55

The Dux battled to win the OK Green showdown.

Merritt Alderink scored 21 points. Deklen Klamt had 16 and Myles Steffen added 13.

Saugatuck 62, Black River 45

The Trailblazers took care of business Friday night, defeating division rival Black River by a score of 62-45. The Trailblazers were great at attacking the basket all night long and put the River Rats into foul trouble early. (Saugatuck would go 19-of-32 for the game from the line).

Saugatuck was up 14-9 after the first quarter and 33-21 at halftime. But the River Rats wouldn't go away that easily. Although Saugatuck came out in the third and scored a couple of buckets, Black River fought back well and were on the top end of a 17-11 quarter and pulled within six points to start the fourth quarter. But Saugatuck turned up the defense and a big dunk by junior Jack McCoy gave the Trailblazers enough momentum to finish the game comfortably.

Leading the way for the Trailblazers was senior Will Ayers and junior Matt Hartgerink, both with 15 points a piece. Ayers hit a couple of 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Saugatuck withstand Black River's run. Junior Landon Miller chipped in seven points, including five from the free-throw line.

Black River's Jonah VanderMeer had 13 points and Kai Norman had 11.

"Great game against a great team tonight. We managed to still keep things close after being in foul trouble in the first half," Black River coach Darrion Denham said. "When you are playing a very disciplined team like Saugatuck you have to play almost a perfect game. As a coach I need to find a way to get us goin early. Credit Saugatuck for making big shots when we went on a run. They never let us got comfortable in our sets. We are still trying to find a way to clean up cheap fouls when things are not goin our way. Always a great game and a great challenge for us when we play Saugatuck."

Wyoming 59, Zeeland East 43

The Chix dropped to 9-12 with the OK Green loss to the Wolves (10-10).

Reeths-Puffer 52, Holland 36

The Dutch fell to 3-18 with the loss to the Rockets (11-8).

Allegan 75, Fennville 56

The Blackhawks lost the SAC showdown despite 21 points from Ben Peterson.

Aidan Swingle added 14 points for Fennville and Quinn Rosema had nine.