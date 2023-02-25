Hoops Roundup: Hansel breaks school record for points in game, leads Inland Lakes at Central Lake

CENTRAL LAKE – Kaden Hansel has had a terrific final season with the Inland Lakes Bulldogs.

On Friday night, the I-L senior guard broke a record that's stood for 34 years and helped the Bulldogs pick up an 82-44 Ski Valley victory at Central Lake.

Hansel’s career-high 43 points broke the previous Inland Lakes boys basketball school record for points in a game held by Mike Fonger, who netted 42 points during a game in 1989.

“He’s a gamer,” said Inland Lakes coach Lee Nash, touching on Hansel’s history-making display. “The kid earns all the credit he gets. He puts more time in than I’ve ever seen from anyone, along with (former Bulldog) Cleveland Baker. He’s really easy to coach, he’s able to slow the game down, and he prepares mentally and watches a lot of game film.

“When he wanted to put the hammer down tonight, he did, and it showed.”

The Bulldogs (15-5, 13-2 Ski Valley) kept themselves alive for the conference crown with the win. The Bulldogs can earn at least a share if they defeat first-place Gaylord St. Mary (16-3, 12-1) at home on Tuesday.

Up 28-24 at the break, the Bulldogs lost their lead early in the third quarter. However, they immediately rallied, took control and opened up a commanding 56-36 advantage after three.

Connor Wallace reached double figures with 12 points for the Bulldogs, while Sam Schoonmaker finished with 11. Connor Knight scored all nine of his points on 3-pointers, Aidan Fenstermaker added three, and Payton Teuthorn and Noah Shugar each chipped in with two.

“We weathered the storm in the first quarter after we had a little foul trouble,” Nash said. “(Central Lake) chipped away at our lead in the second quarter, then took the lead on us early in the third, but Kaden (Hansel) amped up the 1-3-1 press defensively and got to the slashing lane on offense. We weren’t mentally tough in that first half, but we stepped it up in the second half.”

Mix nets career high 33 points, Onaway boys edge Bellaire at home

ONAWAY – For about three quarters, the Onaway boys basketball team wasn’t quite itself.

But right when they needed to, the Cardinals came up with a big fourth quarter.

Fueled by a career-high 33 points from junior Jadin Mix, the Cardinals outscored Bellaire 25-12 in the last period and claimed a 64-59 victory in a Ski Valley home matchup.

“Bellaire has a really solid team with a lot of potential, and one thing we really struggled with was their size,” said Onaway coach Eddy Szymoniak. “Without Bridger (Peel), it’s pretty noticeable that we have problem with those kinds of teams. It was nice to come back and get the win, but for about three quarters it looked like (last Friday’s loss at Inland Lakes) all over again. It was like a nightmare all over again, but we started clicking in the fourth quarter.

“Jadin (Mix) stepped up big, he attacked the basket, and he was all over the place defensively.”

Austin Veal finished with 12 points for the Cardinals, who trailed 47-39 going into the fourth. Mason Beebe tallied nine and Jackson Chaskey added four.

Onaway (16-3, 13-2 Ski Valley) hosts Mancelona in a conference makeup game on Monday. If the Cardinals beat the Ironmen, they’ll need an Inland Lakes victory over Gaylord St. Mary on Tuesday to earn a share of the Ski Valley title.

Mackinaw City boys take control in fourth, hold off upset-minded Hornets

MACKINAW CITY – For the second time since Tuesday, the Mackinaw City Comets found themselves in a fourth-quarter dogfight.

This time, it came against a scrappy Pellston team eager to pull off an upset.

But like Tuesday night’s Northern Lakes Conference title-clinching road victory at Alanson, the Comets stepped it up in the fourth.

In the end, it resulted in a hard-fought 59-52 victory over the Hornets in Pellston on Friday.

“A nice rivalry matchup at the end of the season,” said Mackinaw City coach John Martin. “Season records become of very little importance and it showed tonight. We once again held our composure and were able to fend off the upset-minded Hornets. As it has been all season, it is next man up when it comes to our ability to get scoring from any one of our six kids.”

The Comets (17-3) trailed the Hornets (6-12) after both of the opening two quarters, but battled back to tie the game at 41 entering the fourth. From there, the Comets used an 18-11 scoring advantage to seal the win.

Trystan Swanson, Noah Valot and Lars Huffman each netted 14 points to lead the Comets, who received six points from Cooper Whipkey and four from Sabastian Pierce.

Coby Dyer scored 13 points to lead the Hornets. Brach Taylor and Jack Schmalzried also reached double figures by finishing with 11 and 10 points respectively, while Josh Grondin tallied seven, Chris Dankert had four, Hale Dufresne added three, and Garrett Cameron and Logan Keiser chipped in with two apiece.

Mackinaw City travels to Posen on Tuesday, while Pellston welcomes in Forest Area for a Ski Valley makeup game on Saturday.

Shorthanded NMCA boys earn double-digit win on road

TRAVERSE CITY – Despite not being at full strength, the Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy boys basketball team traveled to Grand Traverse Academy and earned a 62-40 non-conference victory on Friday night.

“Games like tonight are reminders of why we try to invest in our younger kids,” said NMCA coach James Brabson. “Having three of our regular players out required us to bring up a couple of our younger players, and I think the experience was really good for them.”

Josh Ferraiuolo scored 18 points to lead the Eagles (10-9), who received 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Josiah Brabson. Ben MacCurdy recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, Derek Vest delivered a solid all-around game with five points, 15 rebounds and six assists, and Jonas Brabson tallied 10 points and three steals.

“Jonas (Brabson) really stepped it up big for us as a young eighth grader tonight,” Brabson said. "He played really well on the defensive end, deflecting passes in passing lanes and providing some toughness. He also hit two big (3-pointers) in the fourth quarter and hit on a couple free throws. With Jeremiah (Tucker) stepping up and playing well at Ellsworth last week, and Jonas playing well tonight, these kids are getting some good game action that will really help them going into next year.”

It wasn’t the best performance by the Eagles, but they’ll certainly take the victory.

“Even though it was an ugly game overall, I’m glad we came away with the win, and the game gave an opportunity to point out some fundamentals that we have to get stronger in,” Brabson said. “I did like our balanced scoring with four players in double digits, and I feel like it helps improve our offensive efficiency. We have a lot to work on going into our final week of the regular season. We have a tough opponent for our first round of districts, and we are going to have to play at our best in that first-round district game. This is the week to get any final kinks out in practices and in our games.”

NMCA travels to Wolverine for a Northern Lakes Conference matchup on Thursday, March 2, then closes out its regular season with a non-conference road clash at Hale on Friday, March 3.

Alanson girls finish regular season with home win over Wolverine

ALANSON – The Alanson girls basketball team capped off its regular season with a 67-30 home victory over Wolverine on Friday night.

“These girls wanted a win on parents night,” said Alanson coach Nikki Leach. “I reminded them to start strong and carry it through the entire game, and they did just that. Our cheering section was on point tonight and just fed to the amped up energy. I am so proud of how these girls finished the regular season, and now it's time to focus on districts that start on Monday.”

For the Vikings (7-11, 4-8 Northern Lakes Conference), Allison Peters led with a game-high 24 points, while Gretchyn Bowman recorded a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Christina Midyett also had a double-double, finishing with 19 points and 10 boards in her final home game. Asia Needham tallied six points. Hazel Bowman, Danica Sumner and McKenzie Clark chipped in with two points apiece.

Alanson faces Boyne Falls in a MHSAA Division 4 district first-round contest at Harbor Light on Monday.

