Grand Canyon falls flat in home basketball finale in loss to Seattle U

Grand Canyon finished the home season with its worst performance at its arena Friday night, losing to Seattle U, 65-54.

GCU fell behind from the start, got into a double-digit hole, and never recovered, scoring just 13 points in the first half, the fewest in its NCAA Division I history, as the Redhawks led by 13 at the break.

Turnovers have been the problem throughout WAC play and the Antelopes had 10 in the first half, while shooting just 19.2% from the field and missing all seven of their 3-point tries.

"Last week, we were so good offensively," coach Bryce Drew said in the post-game radio interview. "The first half, we looked like a completely different team. Turned the ball over I think 10 times. Just careless. Missed shots.

"This team, for us to win, we've got to play a lot better offensively."

Seattle U was without its second-leading scorer, Riley Grigsby. But the Redhawks were locked in defensively and never let the Lopes take off.

GCU has two more games to play next week, at Southern Utah and Utah Tech, before the Western Athletic Conference Tournament starts in two weeks in Las Vegas.

It will be an uphill battle for the Lopes, who likely will have to play four games in five days in the tournament to get to the NCAA Tournament.

The way it played Friday night at home, the Lopes may not last more than one game in Las Vegas.

They shot 32.7% for the game, and made only 5 of 19 3-pointers on Senior Night.

Ray Harrison led GCU with 19 points. Gabe McGlothan had 12 points on 3 of 11 shooting and 6 of 7 free throws and 10 rebounds.

Outside of that, GCU got little contribution and turned the ball over 15 times and got outrebounded 41-36.

Seattle U was led by Cameron Tyson's 22 points.

It was the second time GCU (18-11, 9-7) lost to Seattle U (19-10, 10-6).

"Our defense held them to 26 points in the first half," Drew said. "I do like our chances in a game like that. But again we have to cut down on terrible turnovers. Our margin is too small right now for us to turn the ball over and give them three points on the other end. We have to be able to control the pace and control the game."

GCU needs to finish among the top four to get a first-round bye. it has to win both games in Utah to give itself a chance to finish among the top four.

