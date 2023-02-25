Here are Friday's high school sports results

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

WRESTLING

WIAA State Championships

BOYS

Division 1 Semifinals

106: Mycah Beckett, De Pere dec. Jon Sternweis, Marshfield 5-1.

113: Wyatt Skebba, Hortonville tech. fall over Carter Sterba, New Richmond 17-2.

126: Jacob Herm, Neenah dec. Matt Haldiman, Milton 7-4; Lucas Peters, Kaukauna dec. Collin McDowell, Arrowhead 7-3.

132: Bryan Winans, Kaukauna dec. Tyson Peach, Milton 7-2.

138: Greyson Clark, Kaukauna major dec. Brett Franklin, Marshfield 10-2.

145: Jacob Ward, Bay Port dec. Royce Nilo, Milton 7-4.

152: Jake Stoffel, Appleton North dec. Karsen Otis, Kimberly 5-3; Caleb Dennee, Marshfield dec. T.J. Schierl, Stevens Point 4-2.

160: Charlie Millard, Homestead pinned Kale Roth, Stevens Point 5:10; Garrett Willuweit, Marshfield dec. Cayden Brandenburg, Janesville Parker SV-1 3-1.

170: Ethan Riddle, Germantown dec. Judah Hammen, Kaukauna 8-1; Caden Young, Shawano dec. Benjamin Ott, Nicolet SV-1 3-1.

182: Michael Alexander, De Pere dec. Trenton Gibbons, Pulaski 7-4.

195: Connor Mirasola, West Bend West pinned Brennan Kincade, De Pere 1:24; Ryder Depies, Merrill major dec. Hunter Jibben, Oak Creek 9-1.

220: Brock Arndt, Appleton North dec. Garett Kawczynski, Port Washington 4-3.

285: Cole Mirasola, West Bend West tech. fall over Troy Dietzler, Ashwaubenon 20-5.

Division 2 Semifinals

106: Logan Mueller, Brillion dec. Brady Gesler, Chetek-Wey./Prairie Farm 7-5.

113: Ethan Aird, Darlington/Black Hawk dec. Wyatt Magolski, New London 7-1.

120: Colton Hush, Baldwin-Woodville dec. Bob Huntley, Brillion 5-3.

126: Luke Dux, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal dec. Blakelee Bastien, Luxemburg-Casco 7-3; Ostin Blanchard, Campbellsport dec. Christopher Karbash, Delavan-Darien 9-3.

132: Easton Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco dec. Cole Bozile, Oconto Falls 4-0.

138: Brody Hart, Winneconne dec. Ryan Tomazevic, Seymour 8-7.

145: Nathan Vande Hey, Freedom dec. Bryce Crowley, Omro 6-2; Max Ronsman, Luxemburg-Casco dec. Eyan Dessellier, Kiel 5-3.

152: Nick Alexander, Wrightstown dec. Luke Kramer, Prairie du Chien 6-0.

160: Braeden Scoles, Kewaskum tech. fall over Logan Kawa, Medford 21-2; Owen Wasley, Saint Croix Central dec. Tucker Brockman, Freedom 4-3.

170: Silas Dailey, Plymouth dec. Brogan Brewer, Prairie du Chien 6-0.

182: Trace Schoenebeck, Luxemburg-Casco dec. Max Matthias, Two Rivers 4-2.

195: Chase Matthias, Two Rivers dec. Grant Cook, Amery 7-1.

220: Koy Hopke, Amery pinned Damon Schmidt, Brillion :13; Connor Thomas, Peshtigo dec. Joseph Volz, Campbellsport 3-2.

285: Gunner Hoffmann, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal pinned Isaac Bunker, Monroe 2:55; Porter Mandurano, Belmont/Platteville pinned Hunter Vander Heiden, Freedom 3:58.

Division 3 Semifinals

106: Aidan Gruenenfelder, Pecatonica/Argyle dec. Blake Underwood, Marathon 2-1.

113: Brett Birchman, Fennimore major dec. Maddux Wendling, Valders 10-2.

126: Mason Carpenter, Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian dec. Ian Radintz, Glenwood City 5-4.

138: Lucas Sullivan, Mineral Point major dec. Brady Gross, Coleman 12-2; Colton Weiler, Auburndale major dec. Dominic Leintz, Clear Lake 11-1.

145: Mason Hoopman, Cedar Grove-Belgium dec. Tyler Sunday, Clear Lake 6-3.

152: Tate Flege, Aquinas major dec. William Bieber, Coleman 11-2.

160: Tristan Steldt, Fennimore pinned Micah Kuchta, Coleman 4:55.

170: David Malin, Aquinas pinned Carter Lueck, Stratford 2:50; Ryan Roy, Wabeno/Laona/Three Lakes dec. Toren Vandenbush, Random Lake 3-2.

182: TJ Mueller, Crivitz dec. Dawson Webster, Cadott 7-2.

195: Mitchell Thompson, Kewaunee pinned Bash Nielson, Boyceville 2:39; Tyson Martin, Aquinas tech. fall over Adler Strenn, Reedsville 16-0.

220: Brady Lehnherr, Aquinas pinned Ezra Ducat, Kewaunee 5:29; Sloan Welch, Auburndale dec. Vanden Hoffman, Weyauwega-Fremont 7-2.

285: David Gauderman, Wittenberg-Birnamwood pinned Ty Monfries, Westfield 1:39; Evan Gratz, Fennimore dec. Diego Morales, Cedar Grove-Belgium 6-1.

Division 2 Quarterfinals

106: Logan Mueller, Brillion pinned Ethan Hady, Richland Center 1:50; Haakon Peterson, Dodgeville tech. fall over Jake Jandrin, Luxemburg-Casco 21-6.

113: Charlie Meudt, Dodgeville tech. fall over Michael Bostwick, Luxemburg-Casco 16-1; Wyatt Magolski, New London dec. James Racer, Kewaskum 5-1.

120: Colton Hush, Baldwin-Woodville dec. Thad Sigmund, Medford 4-2; Bob Huntley, Brillion major dec. Drake Gosda, Mauston/Necedah 12-2.

126: Luke Dux, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal dec. William Penn, Ellsworth 9-2; Blakelee Bastien, Luxemburg-Casco dec. Teague Holzer, Saint Croix Central 5-2; Ostin Blanchard, Campbellsport major dec. Garrett Marks, Winneconne 11-2.

132: Cole Bozile, Oconto Falls pinned Tyler Fink, Baldwin-Woodville 3:15; Easton Worachek, Luxemburg-Casco tech. fall over Jackson Blaken, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 15-0.

138: Brody Hart, Winneconne dec. Chase Kostka, Regis/Altoona 10-5; Ryan Tomazevic, Seymour dec. Kaden Clark, Saint Croix Falls TB-1 6-5; Rhett Koenig, Prairie du Chien dec. Caleb Delebreau, Luxemburg-Casco 5-3.

145: Nathan Vande Hey, Freedom pinned Gage Losiewicz, Medford 5:47; Bryce Crowley, Omro dec. Ayden Hart, Winneconne 7-4; Eyan Dessellier, Kiel dec. Griffin Marko, Saint Croix Falls 4-2; Max Ronsman, Luxemburg-Casco dec. Landon Radtke, River Valley 5-2.

152: Nick Alexander, Wrightstown dec. Nash Banko, Oostburg 4-2.

160: Braeden Scoles, Kewaskum tech. fall over Jeremiah Avery, Prairie du Chien 18-3; Logan Kawa, Medford pinned L’Shawn Taylor, Martin Luther 4:00; Tucker Brockman, Freedom dec. Justin Klinkner, Two Rivers 3-2; Owen Wasley, Saint Croix Central major dec. Connor Faust, Kiel 10-2.

170: Silas Dailey, Plymouth pinned Lucas D’Jock, Luck/Frederic/Grant./Siren 1:11; Louis Jahnke, Ellsworth dec. Jack Van Rossum, Freedom 7-6.

182: Trace Schoenebeck, Luxemburg-Casco dec. Patrick Moore, Freedom 7-0; Max Matthias, Two Rivers dec. Mason Lane, Lodi 5-3.

195: Chase Matthias, Two Rivers dec. Ben Kienbaum, Kiel 5-0.

220: Damon Schmidt, Brillion major dec. Wesley Egan, Parkview/Albany 14-4; Joseph Volz, Campbellsport pinned Parker Shackleton, Saint Croix Central 2:27; Connor Thomas, Peshtigo pinned Alex Wieczorek, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 1:20.

285: Gunner Hoffmann, Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal pinned Ben Roman, Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol 2:41; Hunter Vander Heiden, Freedom pinned Mason Baribeau, Baldwin-Woodville 3:52; Porter Mandurano, Belmont/Platteville pinned Logan See, Chilton/Hilbert 1:50.

Division 3 Quarterfinals

106: Drew Dolphin, Kenosha Christian Life pinned Colin Cournoyer, Stratford 1:42; Roger Flege, Aquinas dec. Derek Godard, Auburndale 4-0; Aidan Gruenenfelder, Pecatonica/Argyle pinned Ben Miller, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 1:45; Blake Underwood, Marathon dec. Jayden Geier, Westby 5-0.

113: Maddux Wendling, Valders pinned Jackson Preston, Pardeeville 3:27; Wyatt Unser, Glenwood City pinned Izaiah Sanchez, Shiocton 3:46.

120: Kayne Johnson, Cameron dec. Cash Botting, Manawa SV-1 9-7; Amryn Nutter, Fennimore tech. fall over Dylan Comins, Lena 18-2; Roen Carey, Mineral Point pinned Trenton Cournoyer, Stratford 3:08.

126: Dawson Johnson, Cumberland dec. Raymond Lemieux, Coleman 7-0; Mitchell Anderson, Clear Lake pinned Jesse Burg, Cedar Grove-Belgium 3:23; Mason Carpenter, Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian dec. Gunnar Wopat, Royall/Wonewoc-Center 9-2.

132: Brayden Sonnentag, Cadott pinned Luke Misco, Lena 3:13; Elias Glinski, Crandon pinned Dylan Dodson, Marathon 3:21.

138: Lucas Sullivan, Mineral Point tech. fall over Andres Sanchez, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18-3; Brady Gross, Coleman pinned Blake Carton, Shiocton 3:40; Colton Weiler, Auburndale major dec. Caden Lindner, Iowa-Grant/Highland 11-2.

145: Tarrin Riley, Mineral Point major dec. Ryan Becker, Stratford 13-1; Syler Zdanczewicz, Fennimore dec. Isaiah Carton, Shiocton 3-2; Mason Hoopman, Cedar Grove-Belgium dec. Troy Duellman, Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe 4-3; Tyler Sunday, Clear Lake pinned Matt Wery, Kewaunee 3:26.

152: Robert Flege, Aquinas pinned Carson Taddy, Reedsville 1:03; William Bieber, Coleman dec. Tristan Drier, Cadott 3-1; William Becker, Pardeeville dec. Stone Pomeroy, Random Lake 2-0.

160: Micah Kuchta, Coleman pinned Cole Shepherd, Crandon 5:48.

170: David Malin, Aquinas dec. Brad Demerath, Shiocton 9-5; Carter Lueck, Stratford dec. Peter Kuchta, Coleman 6-4; Toren Vandenbush, Random Lake dec. Matthew Roach, Ladysmith 10-6.

182: TJ Mueller, Crivitz pinned Jackson Ormond, Stratford 4:33; Jackson Shramek, Blair-Taylor dec. Tyson Bogacz, Bonduel 3-2.

195: Mitchell Thompson, Kewaunee pinned Jordan Platner, Cedar Grove-Belgium 2:36; Adler Strenn, Reedsville dec. Ryan McCartney, Lancaster 1-0.

220: Ezra Ducat, Kewaunee dec. Michael Upson, Random Lake 4-3; Sloan Welch, Auburndale pinned Devin Otto, Coleman 3:03; Vanden Hoffman, Weyauwega-Fremont major dec. Deven Soerens, Cedar Grove-Belgium 10-2.

285: David Gauderman, Wittenberg-Birnamwood pinned Kain Otto, Coleman 3:54; Evan Gratz, Fennimore pinned Nathan Zarins, Thorp/Owen-Withee 1:48; Diego Morales, Cedar Grove-Belgium pinned Jack Chafer, Cumberland 5:54.

GIRLS

Semifinals

100: Brooke Corrigan, De Pere dec. Ava Gardner, Marshfield 7-5.

107: Taylor Whiting, Oconto Falls major dec. Savanna Millermon, Glenwood City 14-1; Savannah Danielson, Wausau West pinned Ava Peters, Seymour 4:27.

114: Angie Bianchi, Two Rivers dec. Lily Becker, Brookfield East 7-3.

120: Caitlyn Kelley, Florence/Niagara Girls pinned Addisen Olson, Peshtigo 3:30; Emjay Neumann, Manitowoc Lincoln pinned Josephine Stachowski, Mukwonago 1:40.

126: Lillie Banks, Menasha pinned Brooke Schuenemann, Plymouth 5:10.

132: Kylie Rule, Mineral Point pinned Sophia Galoff, Brillion 2:38.

138: Madalyn Sokolski, Bonduel pinned Hailey Veeser, Southern Door 1:10.

145: Hailie Krueger, New London pinned Natalie Maceau, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 1:49.

152: Isabelle Olesen, Oak Creek pinned Kaylee Mcfadden, Marinette 3:01.

185: Ella Creighton, Badger pinned Christiana Nordstrom, Wausau West 1:06; Keela Deering, Clintonville pinned Kendra Hamman, Bloomer/Colfax 1:36.

235: Izabella Riebe, Wisconsin Lutheran dec. Alivia Davey, Berlin 3-2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 regionals

Kaukauna 69, Green Bay Preble 51

KAUKAUNA - Alexa Kinas scored 21 points and Savanna Robinson added 14 as the Ghosts pulled away in the second half.

Addison Baumgart added 11 for Kaukauna, which advanced to the regional finals.

Andrea Butterbrodt paced the Hornets with 12 points, while Jada Raeder added 10.

Green Bay Preble 25 26 - 51

Kaukauna 32 37 - 69

Green Bay Preble: Smith 6, Racine 9, Al. Butterbrodt 4, An. Butterbrodt 12, Schadrie 6, Paplham 4, Raeder 10. 3-pt: An. Butterbrodt. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 15.

Kaukauna: Christopher 4, Kinas 21, Djupstrom 9, Baumgart 11, Boucher 2, Robinson 14, Ebben 8. 3-pt: Djupstrom 3, Baumgart 3. FT: 9-13. Fouls: 14.

Neenah 81, Wisconsin Rapids 36

NEENAH - The Rockets made easy work of the Red Raiders and will host Stevens Point in the regional final.

Allie Ziebell scored a game-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, to lead Neenah. Ava Kok added three more from long range to finish with 15 for the Rockets.

Jazzlyn Redcloud led Wisconsin Rapids with 15 points.

Wisconsin Rapids 20 16 - 36

Neenah 42 39 - 81

Wisconsin Rapids: Neilitz 5, Radtke 5, Jennings 8, Ross 2, Cour 1, Redcloud 15. 3-pt: Neilitz, Radtke, Redcloud. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 15.

Neenah: Ziebell 29, A. Kok 15, White 2, S. Kok 7, Dietrich 2, Klesmit 9, E. Buss 5, Bartman 2, Fischer 2, S. Buss 4, Schabo 2, Delene 2. 3-pt: Ziebell 7, A. Kok 3, S. Kok, E. Buss, S. Buss. FT: 12-15. Fouls: 16.

Fond du Lac 64, Bay Port 59

FOND DU LAC - The Cardinals defeated the Pirates to advance to the regional final, where they will travel to face top-seeded Germantown.

Brooke Butler led Fondy with 22 points and Brooklyn Wood added 19 for the Cardinals.

Bay Port 27 32 - 59

Fond du Lac 33 31 - 64

Fond du Lac: Langille 8, Wood 19, Zimmerman 6, Zangl 9, Butler 22. 3-pt: Langille 2, Wood 2, Zimmerman 2, Zangl 3, Butler. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 12.

Stevens Point 58, Oshkosh West 46

STEVENS POINT - The Panthers grabbed a 14-point halftime lead and went on to defeat the Wildcats.

Emma Jossie led Stevens Point with 17 points. Brittany Beadles and Adaleah Nest added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lauren Strassman had 10 rebounds.

Oshkosh West 21 25 - 46

Stevens Point 35 23 - 58

Stevens Point: Nest 11, Beadles 12, Strong 1, Moe 2, Weiler 7, Jossie 17, Strasman 8. 3-pt: Jossie 3, Nest, Beadles.

Hortonville 73, Oshkosh North 38

HORTONVILLE - Kyra Funk accounted for six of the Polar Bears’ 12 3-point baskets in the victory over the Spartans.

Funk finished with a game-high 20 points for Hortonville. Teammates Rainey Welson and MiKayla Werner added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Oshkosh North 20 18 - 38

Hortonville 33 40 - 73

Hortonville: Welson 16, Heraly 2, Werner 14, Martin 3, Stuewer 4, Mocadlo 9, Lillie 5, Funk 20. 3-pt: Welson 3, Werner, Martin, Lillie, Funk 6. FT: 9-11. Fouls: 13.

Divine Savior Holy Angels 44, De Pere 42

MILWAUKEE - Sophie Hafeman scored 16 points but the Redbirds came up short against Divine Savior Holy Angels.

De Pere trailed by four at the half and held the Dashers to just 17 second-half points, but it wasn’t enough.

Karinna Trotter led DSHA with 12 points.

The loss finishes De Pere’s season at 15-10 overall. DSHA (14-10) advances to the regional finals.

De Pere 23 19 - 42

Divine Savior Holy Angels 27 17 - 44

De Pere: Anderson 3, Ciesielczyk 8, Wettstein 6, Bierowski 9, Hafeman 16. 3-pt: Anderson, Ciesielczyk 2, Bierowski 3. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 16.

Divine Savior Holy Angels: Jones 6, Dorrington 3, Coury 2, Brown 3, Timm 6, Cesarz 5, Trotter 12, Bachmann 7. 3-pt: Jones 2, Dorrington, Timm, Trotter, Bachmann 2. FT: 13-21. Fouls: 14.

Homestead 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

MEQUON - The Highlanders defeated the Ships to advance to the regional final, where they will host Kimberly.

Madison Fitzgibbon made four 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 16 points for Homestead, followed by Grace Zortman with 15 points and Emma Wolf added 14. Natalie Mueller and Anisa Barnett totaled 11 and 10 points, respectively, to round out the scoring leaders for the Highlanders.

Sarah Bolchen led Manitowoc with 11 points.

Manitowoc 26 19 - 45

Homestead 44 30 - 74

Manitowoc: Bolchen 11, Peterson 6, Fruzen 9, Hamann 6, Lehman 2, Swoboda 5, Granger 6. 3-pt: Bolchen. FT: 14-26. Fouls: 12.

Homestead: Barnett 10, Mueller 11, Strifling 3, Odem 4, Zortman 15, Buzzell 1, Wolf 14, Fitzgibbon 16. 3-pt: Mueller, Strifling, Zortman, Wolf 2, Fitzgibbon 4. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 19.

Division 2 regionals

Notre Dame 94, Plymouth 19

GREEN BAY - The Tritons raced out to a 34-point halftime lead and never let up, outscoring the Panthers 48-7 in the final 18 minutes.

Gracie Grzesk led Notre Dame with 22 points, while Hope Barington and Peyton Musial added 14 points each. Trista Fayta had 12 points.

Plymouth was led by Ellison Lilyquist with nine points.

Plymouth 12 7 - 19

Notre Dame 46 48 - 94

Plymouth: Booth 3, Lilyquist 9, Trakel 7. 3-pt: Lilyquist, Trakel. FT: 5-7. Fouls: 12.

Notre Dame: Barington 14, DeMoulin 4, Webster 6, Fayta 12, Whitehouse 9, Waldrop 5, Greisen 2, Musial 14, Gokey 3, Grzesk 22, Gak 3. 3-pt: Barington, Webster 2, Fayta, Whitehouse, Musial 2, Gokey, Grzesk 4. FT: 14-17. Fouls: 16.

Mosinee 60, Shawano 59

MOSINEE - Taelyn Jirschele scored 32 points and made 7-of-10 free throws in the second half to help Mosinee squeak past the Hawks.

Britt Fitzgerald added 17 points for Mosinee.

Leah Nordin scored 31 points to lead Shawano. Trinity Popelka added 12.

Shawano 27 32 - 59

Mosinee 27 33 - 60

Shawano: Tomashek 4, Stuber 7, Popelka 12, Bystol 5, Nordin 31. 3-pt: Stuber. FT: 14-29. Fouls: 25.

Mosinee: Selle 2, Kramer 2, Fitzgerald 17, Jirschele 32, Munoz 7. 3-pt: Fitzgerald 2, Jirschele 5. FT: 13-29. Fouls: 24.

Division 3 regionals

Xavier 62, Amherst 31

APPLETON - The Hawks defeated the Falcons to advance to the regional final, where they will travel to face Freedom.

Carsyn Stempa scored a game-high 20 points to lead Xavier and Kylee Standish added 11 for the Hawks.

Haley Peskie led Amherst with 10 points.

Amherst 11 20 - 31

Xavier 33 29 - 62

Amherst: Firkus 2, Jastromski 3, Breed 9, Peskie 10, Maves 2, Davis 5. 3-pt: Jastromski. FT: 8-10. Fouls: 11.

Xavier: Hafner 3, B. Krull 5, Standish 11, J. Krull 8, Vande Hey 2, Doering 3, Martine 2, Heimann 2, Tylinski 4, Bettag 2, Stempa 20. 3-pt: Hafner, Standish, J. Krull, Doering. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 13.

Freedom 66, Northland Pines 16

FREEDOM - The Irish defeated the Eagles to advance to the regional final against Xavier.

Abbie Cropsey scored a game-high 15 points to lead Freedom and Gracie Martzahl added 10 for the Irish.

Vienna Klemett and Emily Rottier-Douangmala led Northland Pines with five points apiece.

Northland Pines 10 6 - 16

Freedom 44 22 - 66

Northland Pines: M. Felesena 1, Klemett 5, Rottier-Douangmala 5, Weber 2, Hodkiewicz 3. 3-pt: Klemett, Rottier-Douangmala. FT: 4-8. Fouls: 16.

Freedom: Jarmolowicz 5, Martzahl 10, Bartels 7, Kriewaldt 8, Murphy 7, Dickrell 3, Verhasselt 5, Lillge 4, Cropsey 15, Ponschock 2. 3-pt: Jarmolowicz, Bartels, Murphy, Dickrell. FT: 14-16. Fouls: 9.

Sheboygan Falls 47, Brillion 42

BRILLION - The Falcons employed a zone defense that the Lions found tough to crack in the regional matchup.

Addison Schlieve scored 16 points to lead Sheboygan Falls. Natalie Nickolai added 13.

Megan Schuman led Brillion with 19 points.

Sheboygan Falls 25 22 - 47

Brillion 20 22 - 42

Sheboygan Falls: Beeck 7, Schliewe 16, Grady 2, Potokar 4, Schroeder 5, N. Nickolai 13. 3-pt: N. Nickolai. FT: 14-22. Fouls: 17.

Brillion: Schuman 19, Dietrich 2, Schwahn 9, Schuh 1, Brooks 3, Hale 8. 3-pt: Schuman 2, Schwahn 2, Hale 2, Brooks. FT: 7-13. Fouls: 17.

Oostburg 72, Lomira 42

OOSTBURG - The Flying Dutchmen moved to 23-2 on the year as they used a big first half to cruise past the Lions and advance to Saturday’s regional final against Kettle Moraine Lutheran, a 77-40 winner over Kiel.

Ady Ketterhagen paced Oostburg with 22 points, while Brynn Wisse added 21. Also scoring in double figures for the Flying Dutchmen was Riley Ketterhagen with 10 points.

Oostburg led 45-15 at halftime.

Emily Dreikosen scored 13 points and Addie Zahn 10 to pace the Lions.

Waupun 72, Winneconne 39

WAUPUN - The Warriors defeated the Wolves to advance to the regional final, where they will host Omro.

Kayl Petersen scored a game-high 27 points to lead Waupun. Gracie Gopalan added 14 points and Lydia Aalsma had 13 for the Warriors.

Joey Perry led Winneconne with 18 points.

Winneconne: Perry 18, Rogers 8, Wicinsky 4, Knobloch 5, Krohn 2, Braman 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 11.

Waupun: Aalsma 13, White 2, Pearce 8, Harder 6, Gopalan 14, Farley 2, Petersen 27. 3-pt: Aalsma 3, Gopalan, Petersen 3. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 14.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Kiel 40

JACKSON - The Chargers defeated the Raiders to end Kiel’s season. The Raiders finish 15-11 overall.

Emma Adleman scored 10 points to lead Kiel.

Kiel 16 24 - 40

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 37 40 - 77

Kiel: Saeger 3, Adleman 10, Neils 4, Isselmann 4, Meyer 8, Long 2, Manz 9. 3-pt: Saeger, Adleman 2, Isselmann, Meyer. FT: 13-18. Fouls: 6.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran: Ignatowski 5, Luehring 26, Collyard 4, Conrad 2, Murphy 4, Hess 2, Walz 4, Hillmann 4, Leffel 17, Walsh 5, Murgas-Bennett 4. 3-pt: Ignatowski, Luehring 4, Leffel 3, Walsh. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 17.

Division 4 regionals

St. Mary Catholic 78, Princeton/Green Lake 24

FOX CROSSING - The Zephyrs stormed out to a 50-point lead at halftime and were never threatened in the win over the Tiger Sharks.

Chloe Vogel led St. Mary Catholic with 19 points. Sienna Anderson added 12 points on four 3-pointers, while Emily Vogel and Audrey Norville both scored 10 points.

Ava Kuklinski scored nine points to lead Princeton/Green Lake.

Princeton/Green Lake 10 14 - 24

St. Mary Catholic 60 18 - 78

Princeton/Green Lake: Stelter 2, Jachthuber 3, Bartol 2, Kuklinski 9, Pulice 8. 3-pt: Jachthuber. FT: 5-6. Fouls: 20.

St. Mary Catholic: C. Vogel 19, E. Vogel 10, Ripley 2, Norville 10, N. Anderson 6, S. Anderson 12, Nackers 5, Voss 8, Brenn 6. 3-pt: C. Vogel, Norville 2, S. Anderson 4, Voss. FT: 20-26. Fouls: 8.

Winnebago Lutheran 52, Pardeeville 39

FOND DU LAC - The Vikings extended a seven-point lead at the half to double-digits in their defeat of the Bulldogs. WLA moves on to the regional final, where it will travel to face No. 2-seed Randolph.

Kiara Shea led the Vikings with 20 points and five steals. Lindsey Nell added 13 points and also had five steals while Abby Cole secured another double-double with 11 points and 18 rebounds.

Jessilyn Ernst scored a game-high 21 points to lead Pardeeville.

Pardeeville 17 22 - 39

Winnebago Lutheran 24 28 - 52

Pardeeville: Maass 6, Ernst 21, Bouchard 4, Hulberg 2, Breneman 4, Schaller 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 5-8. Fouls: 17.

Winnebago Lutheran: Shea 20, Schumacher 2, Nell 13, Kuske 4, Davies 2, Cole 11. 3-pt: None. FT: 10-15. Fouls: 11.

Coleman 61, Kewaunee 43

COLEMAN - Kiersten Jensen poured in 18 points as the Cougars pulled away in the second half.

Aubrey Bintz scored 15 points and Cameron Zeitler added 13 for Coleman

Jadelynn Kroll had the hot hand for Kewaunee with 21 points.

Kewaunee 18 25 - 43

Coleman 23 38 - 61

Kewaunee: Walechka 1, Morton 2, Stangel 2, Hanrahan 6, Chevalier 2, Riha 2, Kroll 21, Demmin 4, Todd 3. 3-pt: Kroll 5. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 14.

Coleman: Hanrahan 7, Hoida 2, Bintz 15, Zeitler 13, Hinther 1, Liptak 2, Compe 3, Jensen 18. 3-pt: Hanrahan, Bintz, Zeitler, Compe, Jensen 2. FT: 13-21. Fouls: 14.

Crandon 44, Algoma 31

CRANDON - Lily Palubicki and Mara Stamper combined for 25 points to lead the Cardinals (23-1) in the win over the Wolves.

Palubicki scored 13 points and Stamper 12.

Halle Panger led Algoma with nine points.

Algoma 15 16 - 31

Crandon 24 20 - 44

Algoma: Zimmerman 6, Mattson 1, Panger 9, Madden 5, Slaby 6, Robinson 3, Kirchman 1. 3-pt: Zimmerman, Panger 3, Madden, Slaby, Robinson. FT: 4-11. Fouls: 9.

Crandon: H. Palubicki 8, Stamper 12, May 2, L. Palubicki 13, Littleton 6, Erdmann 3. 3-pt: H. Palubicki, L. Palubicki, Erdmann. FT: 7-8. Fouls: 7-8.

Auburndale 56, Marathon 37

AUBURNDALE - Annamarie Aue scored 16 points and Gracie Krings made five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead the Eagles to the win over the Raiders.

Ashlyn Grimm added 13 points for Auburndale.

Marathon was led by Ashley Phalkitthong with 17 points.

Marathon 17 20 - 37

Auburndale 27 29 - 56

Marathon: Haehlke 2, Love 2, Phalkitthong 17, LaValley 7, Prihoda 6, Baldeshwiler 3. 3-pt: Phalkitthong, Baldeshwiler. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 14.

Auburndale: G. Krings 15, M. Krings 2, Grimm 13, Ertl 6, Aue 16, Hasenorrl 4. 3-pt: G. Krings 5, Grimm 2, Aue 2. FT: 5-6. Fouls: 20.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Stratford 26

WITTENBERG - The Chargers maded 45% of their shots, including 7-of-14 on 3-pointers, in their win over the Tigers.

Reese Rogowski led Wittenberg-Birnamwood with 12 points. Melania Granquist added 11 points. Granquist also had 10 rebounds.

Stratford 15 11 - 26

Wittenberg-Birmanwood 31 22 - 53

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Rogowski 12, Linke 5, Salvesen 8, Wendler 5, Stewart 2, Resch 8, Granquist 11, Milanowski 2. 3-pt: Rogowski 3, Linke, Salvesen 2, Wendler 2. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 10.

Division 5 regionals

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Almond-Bancroft 50

IOLA - Jaelyn Sivertson scored 21 points, Lillian Fuhs 16 and Madeline Much 11 as the Thunderbirds held off the Eagles.

Iola-Scandinavia, which led 28-21 at intermission, connected on 29 of 39 free throws as they advanced to Saturday’s regional final at top-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

Aaliyah Newby led Almond-Bancroft with 20 points, while Lexie Dernbach had 16.

Almond-Bancroft 21 29 - 50

Iola-Scandinavia 28 29 - 57

Almond-Bancroft: M. Dernbach 4, J. Newby 7, A. Newby 20, Ceballos 3, L. Dernbach 16. 3-pt: J. Newby, A. Newby 2. FT: 15-22. Fouls: 29.

Iola-Scandinavia: Much 11, Charles 5, Sivertson 21, Koles 2, Fuhs 16, Heschke 2. 3-pt: Much, Charles. FT: 29-39. Fouls: 19.

Niagara 44, Three Lakes 32

NIAGARA - The Badgers improved to 21-5 with the win as Morgan Borchardt scored 18 points to lead Niagara.

Karlee Williams scored 14 points to lead Three Lakes. Kallie Volk added 10 points.

Three Lakes finishes with a 15-9 record.

Three Lakes 16 16 - 32

Niagara 17 27 - 44

Three Lakes: Szews 2, Williams 3, Volk 10, Fogerty 3, Weavers 14. 3-pt: Williams, Volk, Fogerty. FT: 1-5. Fouls: 17.

Niagara: Lukowicz 5, Sanicki 4, Rock 8, Wells 3, Borchardt 18, Oratch 4, Walker 2. 3-pt: Lukowicz, Rock, Wells. FT: 7-17. Fouls: 13.

Wild Rose 68, Central Wisconsin Christian 34

WILD ROSE - After taking an 11-point halftime advantage, the Wildcats clamped down in the second half, holding the Crusaders to just 11 points in the final 18 minutes.

Laney Havlovitz led Wild Rose with 21 points, while Emica Marquez added 16. Also scoring in double figures for the Wildcats were Cali Havlovitz with 11 points and Gracie Thompson with 10.

Elise Ritzema paced the Crusaders with 13 points.

The loss finishes CWC’s season at 18-8, while Wild Rose (18-7) advances to regional final action at Lourdes Academy.

Central Wisconsin Christian 23 11 - 34

Wild Rose 34 34 - 68

Central Wisconsin Christian: DeVries 2, T. Hoffman 6, Smies 1, Ritzema 13, Braskamp 5, E. Hoffman 7. 3-pt: T. Hoffman 2, Braskamp, E. Hoffman. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 13.

Wild Rose: L. Havlovitz 21, M. Bahr 7, Marquez 16, C. Havlovitz 11, Thompson 10, Williams 3. 3-pt: L. Havlovitz 2, M. Bahr, Marquez 4, C. Havlovitz, Williams. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 16.

Saturday's regional finals

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Division 1

Stevens Point at Neenah

Marshfield at Hortonville

Wausau West at Superior

Kimberly at Homestead

Menomonee Falls at Kaukauna

Fond du Lac at Germantown

Division 2

Mosinee at New London

Merrill at Lakeland

West De Pere at Fox Valley Lutheran

Menasha at Notre Dame

Division 3

Sheboygan Falls at Kewaskum

Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Oostburg

Peshtigo at Wrightstown

Xavier at Freedom

Omro at Waupun

Division 4

Osseo-Fairchild at Neillsville

Bonduel at Coleman

Mishicot at Crandon

Wittenberg-Birnamwood at Westfield

Auburndale at St. Mary Catholic

Living Word Lutheran at Random Lake

Cedar Grove-Belgium at The Prairie School

Randolph at Winnebago Lutheran

Sheboygan Lutheran at Laconia

Division 5

Lena at Sevastopol

Niagara at Wabeno/Laona

Athens at Edgar

Iola-Scandinavia at Assumption

Sheboygan Christian at Oakfield

Wild Rose at Lourdes Academy

BOYS BASKETBALL

De Pere 74, Pulaski 54

PULASKI - The Redbirds made 18-of-22 free throws in the second half to defeat the Red Raiders.

The victory completes an unbeaten regular season for the Redbirds, who finished the Fox River Classic Conference with an 18-0 mark and a 24-0 overall record.

Will Hornseth led De Pere with 23 points, scoring 17 in the second half. John Kinziger and Zach Kinziger added 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Pulaski was led by Derek Shaw, who scored 17 points.

De Pere 32 42 - 74

Pulaski 20 34 - 54

De Pere: J. Kinziger 17, Z. Kinziger 14, Dietsche 1, Demovsky 7, Hornseth 23, Wicker 2, Gregoire 7, Bunkelman 1, Ellingson 2 3-pt: J. Kinziger, Z. Kinziger, Demovsky. FT: 20-27. Fouls: 8.

Pulaski: Shaw 17, Schultz 8, Bra.Wotruba 9, Robaidek 4, Schmidt 5, Steinbrecher 4, Dorn 4, Holewinski 3. 3-pt: Shaw 3, Schultz 2, Bra. Wotruba 2, Schmidt. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 22.

Green Bay Southwest 71, Green Bay Preble 57

GREEN BAY - Chris Seals drained six threes on his way to a game-high 30 points, including 20 in the second half, to lead Southwest.

Connor Pytleski added 19 points for the Trojans.

Ty Gerard led Preble with 14 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Thomas Michaels added 13 points and Anthony Cortes-Buenrostro had 11 for the Hornets.

Green Bay Preble 21 36 - 57

Green Bay Southwest 29 42 - 71

Green Bay Preble: Cortes-Buenrostro 11, Gerard 14, Jean-Baptiste 2, Flood 1, Mlnarik 2, Goebel 8, Mittag 2, Michaels 13, Thorpe 4. 3-pt: Cortes-Buenrostro 3, Gerard 3, Goebel 2. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 15.

Green Bay Southwest: VanBoxtel 5, Johnson 5, Bohn 1, Danforth 2, Russell 2, Pytleski 19, Ristow 3, Seals 30, Rauschenbach 4. 3-pt: VanBoxtel, Pytleski 3, Ristow, Seals 6. FT: 10-15. Fouls: 16.

Ashwaubenon 74, Notre Dame 63

ASHWAUBENON - The Jaguars shot 66%, making 28-of-42 field goal attempts, in the win over the Tritons.

Ashwaubenon was led by AJ Uhl with 19 points. Zach Kelly was next with 14 points. Drew Tomashek scored 13 points while Jackson Sims and Jayden Schoen both scored 12.

Notre Dame, which shot 54%, was led by Adam Guyette with 20 points. Ethan Wall-Atim and Emmett Lawton scored 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Notre Dame 26 37 - 63

Ashwaubenon 37 37 - 74

Notre Dame: Guyette 20, Wall-Atim 13, Lawton 10, Weber 9, Augustine 5, May 5, Davis 1. 3-pt: Guyette 4, Wall-Atim, Weber, Augustine, May. FT: 9-20. Fouls: 15.

Ashwaubenon: Uhl 19, Kelly 14, Tomashek 13, Sims 12, Schoen 12, Zollar 2, Bostedt 2. 3-pt: Uhl 2, Tomashek 2, Sims 2, Schoen 2. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 16.

Sheboygan North 64, Bay Port 58

SHEBOYGAN - The Golden Raiders outscored the Pirates 21-11 at the free throw line to clinch second place in the Fox River Classic Conference.

Cale Buboltz led Sheboygan North with 16 points. Max Tutas and Mason Debbink both scored 12 points for Sheboygan North. Max Olsen added 11 points.

Bay Port was paced by AJ Lieuwen with 14 points. Jackson Yanda scored 13 points while Jayden Hackett added 12 points.

Bay Port 23 35 - 58

Sheboygan North 24 40 - 64

Bay Port: Buchinger 4, Vandervest 9, Mas. Cornette 4, Hackett 12, Lieuwen 14, Yanda 13, Mad. Cornette 2. 3-pt: Buchinger, Hackett 2, Lieuwen 2. FT: 11-15. Fouls: 22.

Sheboygan North: Buboltz 16, Hilpertshauser 3, Buhr 8, Tutas 12, Schoessow 2, Olsen 11, Debbink 12. 3-pt: Hilpertshauser, Olsen, Debbink 3. FT: 21-27. Fouls: 12.

Gibraltar 42, Algoma 40

FISH CREEK - Jake Schar made the game-winning layup at the buzzer to lift the Vikings to the victory.

Will Friedenfels had the hot hand with 16 points and Schar added 14 for Gibraltar.

Algoma led 20-18 at intermission, but Gibraltar finished the game on a 24-20 run to claim the Packerland Conference victory.

Kaden Vardon led the Wolves with 12 points.

Algoma 20 20 - 40

Gibraltar 18 24 - 42

Algoma: Romdenne 7, Robertson 9, Vardon 12, Robinson 2, Vandervest 2, Kirchman 8. 3-pt: Romdenne, Robertson, Vardon. FT: 3-4. Fouls: 12.

Gibraltar: Sitte 3, Burgess 5, Maltby 3, Jauregui 1, Schar 14, Friedenfels 16. 3-pt: Burgess, Schar 2. FT: 3-10. Fouls: 12.

Auburndale 53, Edgar 27

EDGAR - Alex Willfahrt led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points as the Eagles rolled over the Wildcats in Marawood Conference action.

Auburndale grabbed an 11-point halftime edge and held Edgar to just 10 points the rest of the way.

Brett Baumgartner scored 10 points to power the Wildcats.

Auburndale 28 25 - 53

Edgar 17 10 - 27

Auburndale: Willfahrt 11, Scholl 9, White Eagle 8, Weber 7, Weinfurter 6, Yeske 4, Anderson 4, Brown 2, Schmitt 2. 3-pt: Willfahrt, Scholl 2, Weinfurter 2, Anderson. FT: 7-15. Fouls: 12.

Edgar: Schuett 4, Baumgartner 10, Butt 3, Dahlke 4, Davis 2, Streit 2, Mellenberger 2. 3-pt: Butt. FT: 6-11.

Newman Catholic 68, Stratford 46

STRATFORD - The Cardinals, who maded 13 3-pointers, took control of the game in the first half, outscoring the Tigers by 27 en route to the comfortable win.

Conner Krach led Newman Catholic with 21 points. Mason Prey scored 17 points while Isaac Seidel added 14. Jackson Pfender chipped in with 11.

Brady Schmidt and Henry Zaleski both scored nine points to lead Stratford.

Newman Catholic 45 23 - 68

Stratford 18 28 - 46

Newman Catholic: Prey 17, Bates 1, Pfender 11, Krach 21, Sullivan 2, Seidel 14, Gustafson 2. 3-pt: Prey 3, Pfender 3, Krach 3, Seidel 4. FT: 3-5.

Stratford: Setiz 6, Miller 3, Wrensch 4, Bruesewitz 8, Zuelke 3, Zaleski 9, Hadlock 4, Schmidt 9. 3-pt: Miller, Bruesewitz, Zaleski, Schmidt 3. FT: 4-8.

Shiocton 62, WIttenberg-Birnamwood 51

SHIOCTON - The Chiefs got more than two-thirds of their points from Bennett Wilcox and Dawson Schmidt in the win over the Chargers.

Wilcox scored 22 for Shiocton while Schmidt tossed in 21. The duo combined for 28 points in the second half.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Shiocton and gave it a 14-10 overall record and 11-3 Central Wisconsin Conference-East record.

Mason Meverden led Wittenberg-Birnamwood with 12 points while Oliver Fraaza added 11.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood finishes the regular season with a 7-7 conference record and 8-16 overall record.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31 20 - 51

Shiocton 26 36 - 62

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Rogowski 7, Wendel 1, Fraaza 11, Clark 3, Kielman 6, H. Miller 6, Meverden 12, Schmid 2, Salvesen 3. 3-pt: Rogowski, Clark, Kielman, Meverden 2, Salvesen. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 9.

Shiocton: Wilcox 22, Mutchie 5, Young 6, D. Schmidt 21, B. Schmidt 2, Bergsbaken 3, Klitzke 3. 3-pt: Wilcox 2, Mutchie, Young, D. Schmidt, Bergsbaken, Klitzke. FT: 6-8. Fouls: 12.

Crivitz 80, Wausaukee 21

WAUSAUKEE - Tegan Werner scored 28 points for the Wolverines, who opened up a 44-point halftime lead in their win over the Rangers.

Werner scored his 1,000th career point for Crivitz, becoming the second Wolverines player to do so. Sean Christiansen cracked the 1,000-point mark earlier this season.

Christiansen and Brady Tadisch added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Crivitz.

Kayden Suennen scored six points to lead Wausaukee.

Crivitz 55 25 - 80

Wausaukee 11 10 - 21

Crivitz: Orlando 3, Zimmer 2, Christiansen 12, Werner 28, Klaver 7, Flowers 6, Tarmann 3, Thoma 8, Tadisch 11. 3-pt: Orlando, Werner 2, Klaver, Tarmann. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 10.

Wausaukee: Lang 5, Suennen 6, Vanick 2, Schroeder 3, Rowley 5. FT: 3-10. Fouls: 8.

Pittsville 76, Rosholt 53

ROSHOLT - The Panthers had four players reach double figures as they raced to a big lead and rolled to the Central Wisconsin Conference win.

Pittsville led 43-22 at intermission and never looked back.

Jack Redmond and Marcus Getsinger both scored 16 points and Sam Bowden added 15 and Jake Hardinger 14 for the Panthers.

Pittsville 43 33 - 76

Rosholt 22 31 - 53

Pittsville: Redmond 16, Getsinger 16, Bowden 15, Hardinger 14, Da. Luther 8, Dy. Luther 3, Friday 3, Haley 1. 3-pt: Redmond 2, Getsinger 4, Da. Luther, Dy. Luther. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 9.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 2 sectional final

Oregon 1, St. Mary’s Springs 0

STOUGHTON - The Panthers scored the game’s lone goal as they advanced to the state tournament.

Andrew Jicha scored with an assist from Mason Anderson with one minute left in the second period.

