Boys basketball: Lakeland, Victory Christian fall in region finals

APOPKA ― A lack of late game execution spoiled the dazzling play of Lakeland senior point guard Rolijah Hardy in the Class 6A regional championship game Friday night at Wekiva High School.

Hardy did all he could in the contest with his game-high 26 points. But the Dreadnaughts missed three 3s down the stretch ― one with 26.2 seconds when Lakeland was down 65-64 and then two more when the hometown team trailed 67-64 with 14.7 seconds left ― which led to Lakeland’s season coming to an end with that same score, culminating the campaign with a 24-5 record, the third out of four seasons the local program won 20 or more games.

“We got some unworthy fouls on that end down here, and they got free throws. We didn’t get (any) touches on our end but that never called the game,” Lakeland head coach Henderson Taylor said. “We just didn’t make shots. And that’s the difference.”

Lakeland won the first three quarters, though.

It all started because of the stellar play of Hardy. The exceptional football and basketball player scored 15 in that first quarter thanks to his series of crossovers and ability to finish strong in the lane. Hardy hit two 3s in that first quarter as well.

Tagging along in the action was senior guard Roderick Kelly, who hit two 3s in that first quarter to give Lakeland a comfortable 22-12 lead after one. Kelly had 12 points in the game.

Lakeland looked as if it would run away with the game, eventually returning home to play in the state semifinals, but Wekiva had other ideas.

The Mustangs' defense picked up and would go on to hit three straight 3s in that second quarter, including the third 3 from sophomore point guard Darius Livingston, who made the score 22-21 Lakeland with 5:59 left in the second.

Looking determined to prove who was the better team despite several Wekiva fans in the stands jeering all game, Lakeland went on a 6-0 run and went up 39-32 when senior guard Kamaurri McKinley hit two free throws in the third quarter. Junior shooting guard Derajah Hardy also had a big quarter with five points, including a 3.

Hardy was being defended well by senior shooting guard Abiah Charles as the third-quarter seconds were winding down. But at the last second Charles on an attempted 3 fouled Hardy, who would go on to hit all three free throws to put the Dreadnaughts up 51-45 at the end of three.

An epic battle between two titans ensued in the fourth quarter.

In a full-court trap, Lakeland’s McKinley stole a pass and was fouled trying to score an easy basket. He made both free throws to tie the game at 64-64 with 52.3 seconds left.

Responding on the other end for the Mustangs was junior 6-foot-4 guard Vophcy Prophete, who drove strong and was hacked before sinking one free throw to put Wekiva up 65-64. Wekiva sophomore guard Fannings Johnson kept his team close with seven points in the quarter.

Hardy had five clutch points in the quarter, but Wekiva loaded up on the star player and someone else needed to step up.

Both teams were evenly matched with both squads having four players score in double figures. But basketball has always been a make-or-miss sport.

“Great season. You never wanted it to end like this, but it does sometimes,” Taylor said.

Orlando Christian Prep 62, Victory Christian 41

Victory Christian hung with OCP for the first quarter, trailing 13-12, but the Warriors outscored the Storm 21-6 in the second quarter to pull away and take control of the game and take a 34-18 halftime lead.

For the second game in a row, Victory Christian's leading scorer, LJ Cason, who is averaging 27.6 points, was plagued with foul trouble. He finished with just 10 points.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Boys basketball: Lakeland, Victory Christian fall in region finals