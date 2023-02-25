Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
See more from this location?
WTXL ABC 27 News

Florida A&M rallies for 2-1 walk-off win over Southern

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lIHwp_0kzKqzFx00

The Florida A&M Rattlers rallied to score one in the seventh inning and Melkayla Irvis walked it off with at the plate to pick up the 2-1 win over the Southern Lady Jaguars Friday.

Senior Nadia Zenteno (2-3) got the win for Florida A&M (3-9). The right-hander went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits, allowing four walks and striking out three.

Senior Melkayla Irvis led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 2-for-2 in the ballgame. Senior Mia Blasingane put together a standout performance at the dish as well, going 2-for-3. Sophomore Kiauna Watson also contributed, going 1-for-3 for Florida A&M with an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Trailing 1-0, the Rattlers first put runs on the board in the fifth inning. Blasingane came across to score the lone run of the inning for Florida A&M and get them on the board.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh, when Florida A&M walked it off when Irvis came across to score.

GAME NOTES
» The Rattlers out-hit the Lady Jaguars at an 8-3 clip.
» Florida A&M went 2-for-5 (.400) with runners in scoring position.
» Florida A&M pitchers limited Southern to just 1-for-7 (.143) with runners in scoring position.
» Florida A&M pitchers faced 29 Southern hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out three.
» Irvis led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-2.
» Southern was led offensively by junior Sydney Wesley, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
» Freshman Kairah Williams led the Lady Jaguars pitching staff, throwing five innings of one-run ball.

The Rattlers return to action tomorrow for two games as they play Southern again at 10 a.m. Eastern and Alabama A&M at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Auburn defeats Florida A&M in baseball matchup
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Florida State football set to open spring practice Monday
Tallahassee, FL13 hours ago
'Night at the Net' aims to support Florida State women's tennis
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Godby senior basketball player beats the odds, earns college scholarship
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Seminoles downed by Wake Forest in ACC second round
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
ABC 27's Scholar Athlete of the Week: Leon's Alexandria Kennedy
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
A Tallahassee short film: 'Fire in the Meadows'
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
FAMU SSF hosts candlelight vigil for former student Alex Boyd
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Termination of Thomasville City's Superintendent Causes Division
Thomasville, GA2 days ago
7th annual Havana Hills Spring Classic kicks off
Havana, FL5 days ago
Inflation impacts public safety services in South Georgia and the Big Bend
Quincy, FL2 days ago
Family, friends rally in Leon County to get justice for Casey Goodson, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago
Community diabetes, health & wellness fair to take place Saturday
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Tallahassee Police Department officer fired after fight
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Farm Share to host food distribution in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Students hoping for financial freedom with student loan debt forgiveness plan
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
Local foundation holds festival to support pancreatic cancer research efforts
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
Thomasville Police Department honors 4th-grader with Chief's Coin
Thomasville, GA3 days ago
Sister Friend group sets out to combat mortality rate amongst black babies
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Thomasville Fire Rescue warns public of recent text message scam
Thomasville, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy