Florida A&M rallies for 2-1 walk-off win over Southern

The Florida A&M Rattlers rallied to score one in the seventh inning and Melkayla Irvis walked it off with at the plate to pick up the 2-1 win over the Southern Lady Jaguars Friday.

Senior Nadia Zenteno (2-3) got the win for Florida A&M (3-9). The right-hander went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits, allowing four walks and striking out three.

Senior Melkayla Irvis led the way offensively for the Rattlers, going 2-for-2 in the ballgame. Senior Mia Blasingane put together a standout performance at the dish as well, going 2-for-3. Sophomore Kiauna Watson also contributed, going 1-for-3 for Florida A&M with an RBI.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Trailing 1-0, the Rattlers first put runs on the board in the fifth inning. Blasingane came across to score the lone run of the inning for Florida A&M and get them on the board.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh, when Florida A&M walked it off when Irvis came across to score.

GAME NOTES

» The Rattlers out-hit the Lady Jaguars at an 8-3 clip.

» Florida A&M went 2-for-5 (.400) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers limited Southern to just 1-for-7 (.143) with runners in scoring position.

» Florida A&M pitchers faced 29 Southern hitters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and eight fly balls while striking out three.

» Irvis led the Rattlers at the plate, going 2-for-2.

» Southern was led offensively by junior Sydney Wesley, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

» Freshman Kairah Williams led the Lady Jaguars pitching staff, throwing five innings of one-run ball.

The Rattlers return to action tomorrow for two games as they play Southern again at 10 a.m. Eastern and Alabama A&M at 5:30 p.m. Eastern.