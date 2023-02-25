Carlisle High School student wins big on Wheel of Fortune’s ‘Teen Week’

Carlisle High School sophomore Ross Campbell competed and won as a contestant on Wheel of Fortune.

The episode was televised Friday night on Channel 7.

Ross competed in the final day of the show’s “Teen Week” and made it all the way to the Bonus Round.

He failed to solve bonus round puzzle, “Achieving My Goals,” and would have won an additional $40,000.

Ross ended up winning over $30,000.

Wheel of Fortune is televised every weeknight at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.