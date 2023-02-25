Plethora of FSU commits, targets to compete at Under Armour Next Atlanta Event

Multiple Florida State commits and targets will hit the field in the Peach State this weekend.
Florida State is recruiting some of the top players in the country and good portion of those prospects reside in the southeast. This weekend, recruits in the area will converge in the Peach State to showcase their talents at the Under Armour Next Atlanta event.
This is an invitation only camp that is exclusive to top prospects. They'll be vying for a bid to the 2024 UA Next All-America Game or UA Next Future 50 Camp. Prospects will go through a variety of athletic measurements before going through individual drills and head-to-head competitions.
"The Under Armour Next Football Camp Series is a grassroots football skills platform for the best middle school and high school football players across the country. These select athletes will have the opportunity to hone their on-field skills and earn a coveted bid to the 2024 Under Armour Next All-America Game or UA Next Future 50 Camp. The Middle School Camp will take place Saturday, and the High School Camp will take place Sunday."
"The Under Armour Next Football Camp Series, created in partnership with Intersport and 3STEP Sports, stresses the importance of skill development above all else. The Under Armour Next Football Camp Series will focus on various athletic measurements including the 40-yard dash, pro agility, and the vertical jump. These optional stations will be conducted through individual drills and head-to-head competition against other top athletes in their position. In addition, players will take on the opposition in 1-on-1 drills to showcase what they are made of."
Last year, five-star running back Kam Davis was in attendance for the event and was one of the most impressive underclassmen on the field. He ended up earning a UA Next Future 50 Camp invitation and will be back for more on Sunday.
Here's a full list of prospects in attendance that are either committed to, hold an offer from, or are being recruited by Florida State.
NoleGameday will be in attendance for the camp and we'll be providing live updates throughout the day on our website and social media.
2024
Five-star RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)
Three-star RB Chris Davis
RB Roderick McCrary
Five-star TE Landen Thomas (UGA commit)
Four-star TE Kylan Fox
Four-star TE Max LeBlanc
Five-star WR/TE Mike Matthews
Four-star WR Cameron Coleman
Four-star WR Joseph Stone (LSU commit)
Four-star WR Debron Gatling (TAMU commit)
Four-star OL Waltclaire Flynn
Four-star OL Daniel Calhoun
Four-star OL Caleb Holmes
Three-star OL Barry Walker
Three-star OL John Wayne Oliver
Four-star DE Jamonta Waller
Five-star DT Kamarion Franklin
Four-star DL Jeremiah Beaman
Four-star DL Justin Greene
Four-star DL Champ Thompson (Clemson commit)
Four-star LB Jaqualin Birdsong
LB Tristan Jernigan
Five-star DB KJ Bolden
Four-star DB CJ Heard (FSU commit
Four-star DB Travaris Banks
Four-star ATH Martavious Collins
Four-star ATH Braylon Burnside
2025
QB KJ Lacey
QB Emile Picarella
RB Alvin Henderson
RB Amauri Anderson
RB Santae McWilliams
Five-star WR Cameron Sparks
WR CJ Wiley
WR Gregory Peacock
TE Ryan Ghea
TE Ethan Barbour
Five-star OT David Sanders
Five-star OL Mason Short
OL Brayden Jacobs
Five-star DE Jared Smith
Five-star DL Zion Grady
Four-star DL Justus Terry (UGA commit)
DL Andrew Maddox
DL Jourdin Crawford
DL London Merritt
LB Jakaleb Faulk
Four-star DB Jarcoby Hopson
DB Shamar Arnoux
DB Na’eem Offord
2026
QB Julian Lewis
WR Devin Carter
DE Camron Brooks
