Plethora of FSU commits, targets to compete at Under Armour Next Atlanta Event

Multiple Florida State commits and targets will hit the field in the Peach State this weekend.

Florida State is recruiting some of the top players in the country and good portion of those prospects reside in the southeast. This weekend, recruits in the area will converge in the Peach State to showcase their talents at the Under Armour Next Atlanta event.

This is an invitation only camp that is exclusive to top prospects. They'll be vying for a bid to the 2024 UA Next All-America Game or UA Next Future 50 Camp. Prospects will go through a variety of athletic measurements before going through individual drills and head-to-head competitions.

"The Under Armour Next Football Camp Series is a grassroots football skills platform for the best middle school and high school football players across the country. These select athletes will have the opportunity to hone their on-field skills and earn a coveted bid to the 2024 Under Armour Next All-America Game or UA Next Future 50 Camp. The Middle School Camp will take place Saturday, and the High School Camp will take place Sunday."

"The Under Armour Next Football Camp Series, created in partnership with Intersport and 3STEP Sports, stresses the importance of skill development above all else. The Under Armour Next Football Camp Series will focus on various athletic measurements including the 40-yard dash, pro agility, and the vertical jump. These optional stations will be conducted through individual drills and head-to-head competition against other top athletes in their position. In addition, players will take on the opposition in 1-on-1 drills to showcase what they are made of."

Last year, five-star running back Kam Davis was in attendance for the event and was one of the most impressive underclassmen on the field. He ended up earning a UA Next Future 50 Camp invitation and will be back for more on Sunday.

Here's a full list of prospects in attendance that are either committed to, hold an offer from, or are being recruited by Florida State.

NoleGameday will be in attendance for the camp and we'll be providing live updates throughout the day on our website and social media.

2024

Five-star RB Kam Davis (FSU commit)

Three-star RB Chris Davis

RB Roderick McCrary

Five-star TE Landen Thomas (UGA commit)

Four-star TE Kylan Fox

Four-star TE Max LeBlanc

Five-star WR/TE Mike Matthews

Four-star WR Cameron Coleman

Four-star WR Joseph Stone (LSU commit)

Four-star WR Debron Gatling (TAMU commit)

Four-star OL Waltclaire Flynn

Four-star OL Daniel Calhoun

Four-star OL Caleb Holmes

Three-star OL Barry Walker

Three-star OL John Wayne Oliver

Four-star DE Jamonta Waller

Five-star DT Kamarion Franklin

Four-star DL Jeremiah Beaman

Four-star DL Justin Greene

Four-star DL Champ Thompson (Clemson commit)

Four-star LB Jaqualin Birdsong

LB Tristan Jernigan

Five-star DB KJ Bolden

Four-star DB CJ Heard (FSU commit

Four-star DB Travaris Banks

Four-star ATH Martavious Collins

Four-star ATH Braylon Burnside

2025

QB KJ Lacey

QB Emile Picarella

RB Alvin Henderson

RB Amauri Anderson

RB Santae McWilliams

Five-star WR Cameron Sparks

WR CJ Wiley

WR Gregory Peacock

TE Ryan Ghea

TE Ethan Barbour

Five-star OT David Sanders

Five-star OL Mason Short

OL Brayden Jacobs

Five-star DE Jared Smith

Five-star DL Zion Grady

Four-star DL Justus Terry (UGA commit)

DL Andrew Maddox

DL Jourdin Crawford

DL London Merritt

LB Jakaleb Faulk

Four-star DB Jarcoby Hopson

DB Shamar Arnoux

DB Na’eem Offord

2026

QB Julian Lewis

WR Devin Carter

DE Camron Brooks

