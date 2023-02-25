Malik Beasley drives Lakers to victory with most points since being dealt to Los Angeles

Beasley has scored over 20 points in two of his last three appearances with the Lakers.

Former Florida State Seminole Malik Beasley scored a team high 25 points in a win for the Los Angeles Lakers last night, shooting 9/16 from the floor and 7/11 from 3 in 26 minutes. It’s his second time above 20 points since being acquired by the Lakers in a trade a few weeks ago that sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, who has since been waived. Highlights of his 25 points can be seen here.

Beasley gives the Lakers exactly what they’ve been needing, as someone that is dangerous from 3, and can open the floor up for LeBron James and Anthony Davis (who had a combined 25 points). Since being traded to Los Angeles, the Lakers have won 3 of their last 4 games, including two wins over the reigning NBA Champion Golden State Warriors.

Malik Beasley only spent one season at Florida State, the 2015-16 season, averaging 15.6 PPG and 5.3 RPG while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 38.7% from 3. It surprised people when he was the one-and-done prospect instead of Dwayne Bacon, but he’s turned in a solid NBA career so far, having played for the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, and now the Lakers.

