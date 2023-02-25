Matthew McBirney sworn in as Aurora fire chief

Matthew McBirney has been sworn in as Aurora's new fire chief after City Council confirmed his appointment.

Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin, who had appointed McBirney, performed the swearing-in ceremony at council's Feb. 13 meeting.

“It is indeed an honor to be selected as Aurora’s next fire chief,” McBirney said after the mayor's appointment was announced this month. “The city is experiencing many changes, and we will be looking ahead, anticipating future needs and preparing to meet those needs going forward.

“Personnel, equipment and technology will no doubt change over time, but the Aurora Fire Department’s commitment to our core values of service, compassion and professionalism will endure.”

McBirney, who was assistant fire chief, has served as acting chief since the retirement of longtime Chief David Barnes in August. The Aurora resident has more than 25 years of experience with the Aurora Fire Department.

A committee had interviewed finalists for the position and made their recommendations to the mayor. Committee members included Councilmen Dennis Kovach and Peter French, Law Director Dean DePiero, chief of staff Karen Pope and Dennis Mervis, an Aurora resident.

“Aurora’s firefighters/paramedics are a tremendous group of dedicated professionals who are motivated by our organization’s core values,” McBirney said.

“We are first and foremost public servants. The ‘S’ in EMS stands for service. We are dedicated to providing the highest level of customer satisfaction as we serve the needs of our community.”

McBirney is a state-certified EMT/paramedic, fire safety inspector, fire instructor, Level 2 firefighter and Ohio Fire Chief.

“Compassion is a feeling that arises inside when witnessing the pain and suffering of another, and it motivates one to action,” McBirney said. “We are called frequently to witness pain, suffering and loss, and we intervene with our unique abilities to provide relief on what may be one’s worst day.

“Our residents sense this in their interactions with us,” he said, “and it is the foundation of the great affection the community has for the Aurora Fire Department.”