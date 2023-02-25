Lansing
Girls basketball roundup: Lansing Catholic captures outright CAAC White title
By Matthew Pike and Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal,8 days ago
LANSING CATHOLIC 60, PORTLAND 36
Leah Richards led all scorers with 27 points as the Cougars clinched the CAAC White title outright with a home victory over Portland. Anna Richards scored nine points and Gabby Halliwill chipped in eight points for Lansing Catholic (17-5, 8-0). Malia Thelen and Paige Spedoske each tallied a team-high nine points for the Raiders (13-8, 6-2). JV score: Lansing Catholic 33, Portland 21
PORTLAND ST. PATRICK 39, DANSVILLE 36
PORTLAND — Natalee Teachworth tallied 12 points and hauled in nine rebounds to help the Shamrocks outlast Division 3 No. 1-ranked Dansville (18-2, 12-1) for the CMAC victory. Gracelyn Rockey picked up 12 points and seven rebounds and Laynie Meredith added 10 points and snagged four steals for Portland St. Patrick (14-7, 10-4).
HOLT 47, MASON 27
HOLT — Janae Tyler had 18 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Rams (18-4) in their nonleague win over Mason (11-10). Bailey Hosford and Rhema Dozier each added nine points for Holt.
EATON RAPIDS 44, CHARLOTTE 30
CHARLOTTE — Sofia Kingsley notched 22 points, seven steals and four assists to lead the Greyhounds to a CAAC White road win over Charlotte. Ayla Worden picked up a double-double with 12 rebounds and 10 steals and Kylie Alvarez tacked on eight points for Eaton Rapids (6-16, 2-6). Ava Holmes finished with a team-high 11 points for the Orioles (2-18, 0-8). JV score: Eaton Rapids 48, Charlotte 24
ITHACA 60, SAGINAW NOUVEL 22
ITHACA — Delaney Seaman finished with 34 points as Ithaca (19-3, 7-1) claimed a share of the TVC 10-2 title with Saginaw Valley Lutheran.
OVID-ELSIE 60, OTISVILLE LAKEVILLE MEMORIAL 28
ELSIE — Ava Bates led the Marauders with 16 points as they closed out the regular season with a MMAC victory over Otisville LakeVille Memorial (9-12, 3-9). Braeden Tokar tallied 14 points and six rebounds, Evalyn Cole finished with 12 points and Kiah Longoria tacked on 10 points for Ovid-Elsie (18-4, 14-0).
WEBBERVILLE 27, BURTON BENDLE 23
WEBBERVILLE — Ryleigh Nelson notched a team-high 18 points, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Spartans outlasted Burton Bendle (4-15) for the nonleague win. Kalista Matiyow scored five points and Mackenzie Langham hauled in 10 rebounds for Webberville (8-14).
FULTON 36, BRECKENRIDGE 33
MP SACRED HEART 66, ASHLEY 6
ST. JOHNS 30, FOWLERVILLE 18
