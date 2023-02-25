Big fourth from K.J. Torbert lifts Okemos boys basketball past East Lansing

OKEMOS – He may be just a freshman, but K.J. Torbert has come through in some big moments for the Okemos basketball team.

Friday night's CAAC Blue tilt against East Lansing was no different.

After a closely-fought first half, the Trojans came out hot in the third quarter and took a five-point lead into the fourth.

That's where Torbert thrives. The freshman scored 10 straight points for Okemos in the first three minutes of the final period to regain the lead, prompting an East Lansing timeout after his second 3-pointer. The timeout didn't help much, though, as Torbert wound up scoring 16 of his 22 points in the fourth to lead Okemos to a 57-48 come-from-behind win.

"It felt great, and we came together as a team to make shots," Torbert said. "The team was trying to give me chances to make shots, and they trust in me that I'd make them. If the team wants me to get a bucket in crunch time, they'll trust me to do it."

Senior forward Collin Alexander and freshman center Trevor Smith each added 11 points for the Wolves, while sophomore forward Cameron Hutson led East Lansing with 17 points.

"Defensively, I thought we were solid in the second half, not letting them get any easy buckets," Okemos coach Jeff Wonch said. "We needed some guys to make some plays, and (Torbert) and others stepped up when it mattered most."

Okemos (16-3) and East Lansing (10-9) will play again on Monday, this time at East Lansing, to make up their game that was postponed on Feb. 15.

