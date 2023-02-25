Aliquippa tops Shenango again, 63-37, advancing to WPIAL Class 2A semifinals

CHIPPEWA TWP. — Defeating the same team three times in one season can be a difficult task and, when the schedule maker squeezes those three meetings into 37 days, the challenge is even bigger.

Aliquippa was up to the challenge, though, as the Quips used their traditionally tough defense to dispatch Shenango 63-37 at Blackhawk and advance to the WPIAL Class 2A semifinal Tuesday.

“Shenango isn’t a bad team and having to play them three times isn’t easy,” said coach Nick Lackovich. “They know us but we know them, too, and I think that helped us more defensively.

“Our defense has been carrying us all year.”

The lead changed hands seven times in the first quarter as the teams’ familiarity showed. However, when junior Cam Lindsey scored to give Aliquippa the lead for good late in the first quarter, the familiarity took to a new level.

“There was a lot more talk this game,” said senior DJ Walker, who tied Lindsey for the team lead on scoring with 14 points. “I think they wanted to get us off our game but we were winning almost the whole game and kept our composure.”

Early in the second quarter, though, that composure was tested. With Aliquippa ahead 19-12, Shenango senior Kyle Lenhart was called for a technical foul and words were exchanged between the benches that resulted in offsetting technical fouls on the coaches.

At that point, the game could have gone either way – if Aliquippa misses the free throws, Shenango gets a spark. Instead, Aliquippa junior Quentin Goode made both, the Quips followed with two more baskets and the lead was never in single digits again.

Goode, though, didn’t see it as pressure.

“I wasn’t really expecting to be the guy to shoot but, even if I miss, we get the ball back,” said Goode, who finished with eight points. “I didn’t feel I was under any pressure. You can’t feel pressure when you get the ball. We’re here to win.”

The final points on the run that took the lead to double digits came from junior Demarkus Walker, who came off the bench to score 10 key points. The Aliquippa bench contributed heavily as nine different players scored. By comparison, Shenango had only four players score and only two scored more than one basket.

“They put their trust in me when they put me in,” said Demarkus. “Our goal is to go to the Pete and win so we prepare for a team the same whether we’re playing them the first time or the third time. We watch the film and we get ready.”

After the game, the Quips didn’t know who their opponent would be in the semifinals, nor did anyone seem to care.

“It doesn’t matter who we play, we want to win the championship but we know we can’t unless we win Tuesday, so that’s the most important game,” said Goode.

“I haven’t seen much of either of the other teams (Eden Christian or Greensburg Central Catholic),” said Lackovich. “But we know what we have to do and we’ll need a contribution from everyone.”

Shenango, on the other hand, has to play for a spot in the state playoffs. The Wildcats, who got 18 points from Brody McQuiston and 14 from Zach Herb, will need to win one more game and do so without their head coach. Bob McQuiston got a second technical foul in the fourth quarter and was ejected.