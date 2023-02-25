Open in App
Horseheads, NY
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Blitz – 2/24

By Chuck Brame,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hnHi0_0kzKoGC000

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for a postseason edition of the 18 Sports Blitz.

The 18 Sports team brings you High School basketball highlights from around the Twin Tiers. The Corning, Elmira, and Horseheads boys basketball teams all advanced to the sectional finals on Friday.

Check out the highlights and scores from Friday are listed below.

High School boys basketball

Section IV Class AA semifinals

(1) Corning 90, (4) Binghamton 79
(3) Elmira 79, (2) Ithaca 73

Section IV Class A semifinals
(2) Horseheads 59, (3) Union-Endicott 48

Section IV Class B quarterfinals
(3) Waverly 69, (6) Lansing 53

Section IV Class C quarterfinals

(4) Watkins Glen 55, (12) Union Springs 38
(8) Tioga 50, (1) Delhi 37
(3) Newfield 43, (6) Candor 41

District IV Class 4A Quarterfinals
(3) Athens 56, (6) Milton 45

High School girls basketball

District IV Class AAA quarterfinals

(5) Southern Columbia 67, (4) Towanda 32
(3) Loyalsock 59, (6) Troy 45

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ithaca, NY newsLocal Ithaca, NY
Horseheads Cole, Waverly relay team win state swimming titles
Horseheads, NY9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hornell girls claim first-ever Section V Class B2 crown
Hornell, NY1 hour ago
Avoca-Prattsburgh boys win third straight sectional title
Rochester, NY1 hour ago
Norwich defeats Elmira College to win NEHC Championship
Elmira, NY4 hours ago
Troy boys top North Penn/Mansfield to win district title
Troy, PA2 hours ago
Renegades fall at home to Spark in Challenge Series
Elmira, NY1 day ago
Horseheads Pat Carpenter playing well for Bonnies lax
Horseheads, NY1 day ago
Elmira boys basketball wins Class AA crown
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Twin Tiers Overtime – Episode 42 Elmira College hockey’s Morgan Mordini and Leonie Kuehberger
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Dundee/Bradford upsets top seed, Waverly girls fall
Waverly, NY3 days ago
Horseheads grad McKenna Woodworth notches 100th career point for Gannon women’s lacrosse
Erie, PA2 days ago
Section IV AA hoops title games moved
Binghamton, NY3 days ago
Power surge – Sarah Coon homers again for Virginia softball
Charlottesville, VA4 days ago
What happened to Kristin O’Connell?
Ovid, NY2 days ago
Rijo, Cook on nationally-ranked SEC softball teams
Fayetteville, AR3 days ago
Waverly H.S. hosts Twin Tiers Regional Job Fair
Waverly, NY3 days ago
Diaper and menstrual product giveaways to be held in March and May
Elmira, NY1 day ago
Best Pizza in Elmira according to reviews
Elmira, NY2 days ago
New visions honor academy FCCLA holding donation drive
Horseheads, NY2 days ago
Winter Weather moves in late Friday afternoon
Elmira, NY1 day ago
Former Booth School in Elmira sells to apartment complex company
Elmira, NY3 days ago
Local dog looking to be America’s Favorite Pet
Elmira, NY2 days ago
Fire rips through home in Erin, multiple departments respond
Erin, NY11 hours ago
$60K stolen from Tioga County bar since May 2022, police say
Mansfield, PA1 day ago
Car crashes into pole along CR 64 in Big Flats
Big Flats, NY3 days ago
Millerton man reports theft of $40K from residence
Millerton, PA3 days ago
10 businesses move into downtown Capriotti properties
Elmira, NY2 days ago
NYS Corrections worker arrested after bar fight in Bath
Bath, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy