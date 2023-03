SAVANNAH, Ga. (WANE) – The Komets lost on Friday night in game two of their four-game road swing as Savannah topped Fort Wayne 3-2.

Drake Rymsha and Anthony Petruzzelli scored for Fort Wayne while Ryan Fanti stopped 20-of-23 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets and Ghost Pirates will play against at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Savannah.

