BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WANE) – Pedro Bradshaw tallied 25 points while Trevelin Queen added 24 as the Mad Ants bested the Westchester Knicks 122-119 on Friday night.

The Mad Ants are back in actin on Sunday when the head to Grand Rapids to face the Gold at 3 p.m.

