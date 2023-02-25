Open in App
Abilene, TX
See more from this location?
BigCountryHomepage

Flying high in the Egyptian skies: Abilene travelers embark on day 45 of 80-day trip around the world

By Noah McKinney,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9ehz_0kzKkwgK00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – With 45 days behind and just 35 to go, Abilene’s 81-year-old adventurers Ellie Hamby and Sandy Hazelip are over halfway done with their 80-day trip around the world. So far, their travels have been filled with exotic encounters that counting the days may seem like a trivial task.

‘I can’t imagine going… With anyone else’: Abilene friends set to travel world at 81 in 80 days

“We have our picture taken maybe five times a day at least with people when they find out who we are,” Hamby told BCH over a cellphone interview.

When BCH last checked in with them, the ladies had just left the north pole on their way to London where a CBS news crew was waiting to chronicle that leg of their journey. After leaving Europe, it was off to Africa for a few sunny experiences.

“Okay, that’s a given we don’t like camels… We got on the camels and Sandy went… how long Sandy? oh, two or three minutes,” Hamby and Hazelip said.

Their time in Cairo took them high above Egypt in a hot air balloon, crossing the desert sands on camelback and creeping through the underground tunnels of the pyramids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZidS_0kzKkwgK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wufC0_0kzKkwgK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0h2G_0kzKkwgK00

“Oh and our guide was really really good, it was like it was coming from his soul… The history and architecture in Egypt are just incredible,” Hamby expressed.

They left Cairo with their heads full of history and hieroglyphs.

“What we can remember, I’m not so sure, so don’t give us a test over that,” Hamby joked.

From there, they made for the bustling streets of Zambia. They walked their way through crowded common areas and kept out of the roadways as cars roared and honked.

“I was telling Ellie the other day, taxi drivers in New York City don’t have a clue!” Hazelip said.

In Zambia, they explored a large spice market where Hamby said they were crowned the queens of Spice Island. The second royal title the two have received. Hazelip was called the ‘Queen of Easter Island’ just a few weeks prior, though they say their titles don’t seem to hold any royal weight.

“The only problem is no one’s listening haha,” Hamby joked.

GALLERY: Abilene best friends mark their 80s by challenging ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ tour

According to Hazelip, the pair are averaging seven to ten thousand steps a day, sometimes with an armed guard Hamby said. The ladies searched to find the rare White Rhino, of which there are less than 16,000 remaining in the world. The man that guided them there was carrying a firearm to protect the rhinos from poachers.

“He said you can get out and walk, I have my AK-47. So okay, we got out,” Hamby explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6lVx_0kzKkwgK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMmIS_0kzKkwgK00

The endangered rhinos were a rare sight to behold they said, but a much more common occurrence was the hospitality they’ve found just about everywhere they go. The said folks on every continent are happy to snap a picture and share a smile.

“Over and over we are told that we are inspiring other people and giving them joy by following us. And that just makes our hearts happy,” Hazelip expressed.

B-1 Baby on Board: Dyess AFB pilot among first to fly while pregnant

People are happy to follow along and even open their homes. As BCH interviewed the pair, they said they were headed from the airport in Delhi to an Indian family’s home to stay for the night, despite the lateness of the hour.

“Just imagine someone dropping in at 4:30 in the morning at your house. But they said, ‘Our friends are welcome anytime,'” Hamby added.

They said they have proved a claim they made at their farewell party more than a month ago: That the world language is a smile.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
UPDATE: Victim of fiery crash on I-20 in Taylor County identified
Sweetwater, TX4 days ago
UPDATE: Driver of crash in Tye faces three felony charges
Tye, TX9 hours ago
‘It makes us all look bad’: APD receives 200+ calls about activity at vacant North Abilene apartment complex, city demands plan of action
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Abilene High School student accused of threatening to bring gun to school and ‘kill everyone’
Abilene, TX4 days ago
BREAKING: Truck collides with guardrail in south Abilene
Abilene, TX6 hours ago
Several human trafficking victims found during traffic stop in Sweetwater
Sweetwater, TX1 day ago
Private terminal for celebrities, wealthy travelers coming to DFW Airport
Dallas, TX1 day ago
2 Texas airports have the best lounges in America: Report
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Sweetwater police arrest suspects accused of statewide tool theft crime ring
Sweetwater, TX4 days ago
BREAKING: Rollover wreck in Tye, dog missing
Tye, TX1 day ago
UPDATE: Abilene man who fled from police faces three felony charges
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Funnel Cloud spotted in Brownwood, reports of fallen trees & roof damage
Brownwood, TX2 days ago
Police pursuit north of Abilene, narcotics found in stolen vehicle
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Airline French Bee Offering Low-Cost Flights From New York City Area to Paris, France, in Late March
New York City, NY1 day ago
‘It’s my favorite tanker base’: Firefighting air tankers arrive at Abilene Regional Airport
Abilene, TX3 days ago
Baird residents want answers, action for ‘rancid’ smell from Wastewater Lagoons
Baird, TX5 days ago
Crime Reports: More than $40,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Abilene home
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Crime Reports: ‘Johnny Appleseed’ tells Abilene police he swallowed a kilo of cocaine
Abilene, TX2 days ago
‘I tell you what they did, a great thing’: Witnesses render aid to victim in ultimately fatal wreck
Tye, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy