Newton, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Authorities identify Newton woman who was killed in I-135 wreck with semi in Park City

By Michael Stavola,

8 days ago

The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed in a wreck Friday afternoon after she collided with a semi on I-135 in Park City.

Rebecca Shields of Newton was headed south on I-135 when “for (an) unknown reason” she crossed the median and hit a northbound semi , a KHP trooper wrote in the crash log. The wreck was reported at 3:13 p.m. and happened just south of 101st Street North.

The 26-year-old, who was driving a 2007 Saturn Ion car, died at the scene.

The 58-year-old Tennessee man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

Shields posted on Facebook on Thursday that she had just gotten a Saturn Ion. She worked at a Newton daycare, according to Facebook.

