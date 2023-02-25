Aggie Baseball drops first game of the series vs. Portland

Texas A&M (3-2) has now lost two games in a row for the first time all season, dropping their Tuesday matchup vs. Lamar 7-4, and in the first game of their three-game series vs. the Portland Pilots on Friday night, the Aggies were outplayed on the mound and at the plate, falling 10-3 inside Blue Bell Park.

Statistically, Texas A&M was downright awful offensively, managing only 3 runs off of 4 hits, with 2 coming from junior shortstop Hunter Haas (2-for-4, 2 H, 1 2B), while third baseman Trevor Werner (1-for-3, 1 H, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI) put the Aggies up 2-0 nothing before it all fell apart.

Ace pitcher Nathan Dettmer was the lone bright spot on the night, starting the game and lasting 6.1 innings, striking out 7 while only allowing 2 runs off of 4 hits off 75 pitches. Throughout the season so far, Dettmer has consistently been as reliable as we predicted he’d be.

Just when did the dam finally break? An overturned double-play in the seventh inning led to what was a go-ahead double by Portland’s Nich Klemp, the Pilots scored seven runs with two outs in the ninth to seal to deal.

The Aggies’ Bullpen showed their ineptitude right out of the gate, as a combined five pitchers gave up 8 Portland runs off 5 hits, hinting at an issue that could render problematic as the season goes on. Portland’s solid day on the mound saw three pitchers including Joey Gartrell (4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 5 SO), Jack Folkins (3.0 IP, 0 H, 0R, 5 SO), and Kaden Segel (1.2 IN, 1 H, 1 R, 1 SO) complete was an utterly dominant performance against the 5th-ranked team in the country.

Looking to bounce back in a big way in Game 2 on Saturday, as left-hander Troy Wansing will make the start for Texas A&M (8.10 ERA, 3.1 IP, 7 K, 3 BB) while right-hander Brock Gillis (9.00 ERA, 4.0 IP, 7 K, 3 BB) will make the start for Portland. The game will air on SEC Network + at 2:00 PM CT.

