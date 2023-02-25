Open in App
Norfolk, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

ODU closes out regular season with 71-67 win over Marshall

By Brian Parsons,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YV7N8_0kzKgmWo00

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion could be peaking at the right time.

Chaunce Jenkins’ 23 points helped Old Dominion (19-11, 11-7 Sun Belt) defeat Marshall 71-67 on Friday night for the Monarchs’ third-straight win and sixth in their last seven.

The win comes on the heels of ODU’s win over conference leaders Southern Miss.

Jenkins added six rebounds for the Monarchs, and Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Mekhi Long shot 4 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points while adding 13 rebounds.

Andrew Taylor led the Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Taevion Kinsey added 22 points and five assists for Marshall. In addition, Micah Handlogten finished with eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Thundering Herd.

The Sun Belt Conference tournament begins Feb. 28. The Monarchs open Sun Belt tournament play at 6 p.m. as the No. 6 seed against the winner of No. 11 seed Texas State and No. 14 Georgia State. Should ODU advance, it would face No. 3 seed Marshall at 6 p.m. March 4 in the quarterfinals.

All games will be played at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Norfolk, VA newsLocal Norfolk, VA
ODU women advance at Sun Belt tourney after 66-56 win over Georgia State
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
CNU men, women advance in DIII NCAA Tournament
Newport News, VA2 hours ago
1 dead in shooting on Marcella Road in Hampton
Hampton, VA19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
William & Mary dominates Elon in CAA Tournament first round
Elon, NC2 hours ago
ODU gets ready for run at the Sun Belt Tournament
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Princess Anne rallies, stuns Norview in state quarterfinal
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
ODU baseball runs win streak to 8 games after 6-5 win over WM
Norfolk, VA3 days ago
Oscar Smith, Maury move on in state tournament
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Christopher Newport hoops teams on national title quests
Newport News, VA2 days ago
ECSU elicits controversy with Caucasian email group
Elizabeth City, NC1 day ago
Vacant apartment catches fire on Oakmont Drive in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA8 hours ago
Chowan University president resigns
Murfreesboro, NC1 day ago
NC Secretary of State visits Chowan University
Murfreesboro, NC2 days ago
William & Mary to extend test-optional admission
Williamsburg, VA9 hours ago
Norfolk Tides 2023 promotions: $2 beer and popcorn, 50-cent hot dogs, return of Norfolk Squeezers
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
YES Fest: New 2-day music festival with 20-plus acts coming to ODU March 10 & 11
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Grow your business with a little ‘Magic’: Local entrepreneurs invited to pitch business during VB event
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Pet goes through X-ray machine at Norfolk Airport
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Police search for missing woman in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 hours ago
Local HBCU creates controversy with Caucasian email group
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
GALLERY: VBFD fighting amphitheater fire
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Virginia State Police cancel Senior Alert after Portsmouth couple found safe
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Treasure Hunt: Addictive new business promises bargains in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Shamrock Marathon to impact traffic at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Tied rope resembling noose found on ‘multiple occasions’ aboard Norfolk-based destroyer
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Portion of Jeanne St in VB closing over the weekend for emergency sewer repair
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Charge certified in case that led to 'serial rapist' revelation
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Fire causes heavy damage at Virginia Beach amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Hampton City Schools hosting in-person teacher job fair March 18
Hampton, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy