ODU closes out regular season with 71-67 win over Marshall

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Old Dominion could be peaking at the right time.

Chaunce Jenkins’ 23 points helped Old Dominion (19-11, 11-7 Sun Belt) defeat Marshall 71-67 on Friday night for the Monarchs’ third-straight win and sixth in their last seven.

The win comes on the heels of ODU’s win over conference leaders Southern Miss.

Jenkins added six rebounds for the Monarchs, and Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Mekhi Long shot 4 for 13 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with nine points while adding 13 rebounds.

Andrew Taylor led the Thundering Herd (24-7, 13-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Taevion Kinsey added 22 points and five assists for Marshall. In addition, Micah Handlogten finished with eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Thundering Herd.

The Sun Belt Conference tournament begins Feb. 28. The Monarchs open Sun Belt tournament play at 6 p.m. as the No. 6 seed against the winner of No. 11 seed Texas State and No. 14 Georgia State. Should ODU advance, it would face No. 3 seed Marshall at 6 p.m. March 4 in the quarterfinals.

All games will be played at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.