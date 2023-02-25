MIAA Wrestling All-States: Six Greater Taunton area wrestlers reach semi-finals

READING— Day one of the MIAA All-States for wrestling has come and gone and six Greater Taunton area wrestlers still have a shot at taking home the top prize heading into Saturday's semi-finals and finals at Reading Memorial High School.

In the mixed gender tournament, Taunton's Logan Frank (220) and Bridgewater-Raynham's Brent von Magnus (120), Nathan Leach (195) and Myles Beckett (220) all advanced to the semi-finals of their respective weight classes, while in the girls tournament, Taunton's Mel Jesus (160) and Bristol-Plymouth's Brooke Weafer (106) both advanced.

Frank led the way for the Tigers, defeating Ashland's Patrick Deslauriers and Tewksbury's Manuel Mengata to set up a Greater Taunton area showdown with Beckett, who after a first round bye took down Triton's Ashton Wonson and Saugus/Peabody's Reynaldo Lopez to get there.

For von Magnus, wins over Lincoln-Sudbury's Nate Garozzo and Natick's Louie Linton set him up with a clash with Southeast Conference rival Brockton's Brandon Winn while Leach, who also received a first round bye, beat Newton South's Vassilli Syssoev and St. John's Prep's Marc Pineiro to set up a bout with Tewksbury's Paxton Green.

In the mixed gender consolation bracket, Bridgewater-Raynham's Chris Hogg (182), who defeated Taunton's Ethan Harris in his final fight of the day, will face South Shore Tech's Ethan Mayo, Taunton's Elijah Prophete (195) will face Pineiro and Bristol-Plymouth's Jacob Bettencourt (132) will face St. John's Prep's Jimmy Lally.

In the girls tournament, Jesus defeated a member of the Hockomock League's other Tigers in Oliver Ames' Emily Dias to set up a bout with Silver Lake's Lindsay Laws while Weafer took down both Belmont's Ava Svistunov and Lowell's Saphira Sao to set up a bout with Silver Lake's Sydney Diauto.

In the girls consolation bracket, Bristol-Plymouth's Rileigh Fagan (136) has a chance to place as she faces Malden/Everett's Nicole Zeng while Taunton's Mikayla Sheehan (111) will face Saugus/Peabody's Anna Felicio and Bridgewater-Raynham's Kennedie Davis (106) will face Svistunov.

The MIAA All-States wrestling tournament resumes Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Reading Memorial High School.

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: MIAA Wrestling All-States: Six Greater Taunton area wrestlers reach semi-finals