SOUTHLAKE — After winning its first playoff game since the 2014-15 season earlier this week, No. 14-ranked Aubrey made more history Friday with a 46-41 area round win over Life Waxahachie.

The Chaparrals (29-5) became the first Aubrey boys basketball team to ever make it past the area round of playoffs. In a game that tied eight times, the Mustangs (31-6) were ultimately unable to outlast an Aubrey squad that came to win.