Thomas Jefferson defeats Golden City to claim Class 1 District 7 Championship

The Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers defeated the Golden City Eagles, 57-47 to claim the Class 1 District 7 Championship.

Leading the way for the Cavaliers was Jay Ball who finished with 25 points and 17 rebounds. Tyler Brouhard added 18 points.

Golden City’s season comes to an end as they finish with a record of 18-11.

Thomas Jefferson advances to the sectional round of the tournament. They will play against Rich Hill on Monday with gametime set for 7:45 p.m. The game will be at Willard High School.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.