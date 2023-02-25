Open in App
Golden City, MO
Four States Home Page

Thomas Jefferson defeats Golden City to claim Class 1 District 7 Championship

By Chaz Wright,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qTvD8_0kzKZS8v00

The Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers defeated the Golden City Eagles, 57-47 to claim the Class 1 District 7 Championship.

Leading the way for the Cavaliers was Jay Ball who finished with 25 points and 17 rebounds. Tyler Brouhard added 18 points.

Golden City’s season comes to an end as they finish with a record of 18-11.

Thomas Jefferson advances to the sectional round of the tournament. They will play against Rich Hill on Monday with gametime set for 7:45 p.m. The game will be at Willard High School.

