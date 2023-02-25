Open in App
Kern County, CA
KGET

More snow and rain showers expected over the weekend

By Candy Cáceres,

8 days ago

Mixed results in terms of precipitation Friday due to gusty winds across Kern County and the infamous rain shadow.

However, the bulk of the system is expected to bring steady showers overnight and tomorrow afternoon, so we could have more promising rain totals.

The Saturday precipitation is expected to be less intense as compared to Friday. The Sierra and Kern County mountains will still be receiving snow tomorrow, however, the majority of the snow will have fallen Friday. The same applies to the valley, where there may be light rain.

This precipitation will taper off by Sunday as the low-pressure system moves out of our area.

