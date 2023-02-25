Open in App
Great Barrington, MA
See more from this location?
theberkshireedge.com

Housatonic Water Works system valued at $2.3 million and ‘very little value’ on treatment system

By Shaw Israel Izikson,

8 days ago
Great Barrington — The fair market value of the Housatonic Water Works system is $2.3 million, according to John Mastracchio from Raftelis Financial Consultants of...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Great Barrington, MA newsLocal Great Barrington, MA
Price Chopper threatens to leave town if liquor license is not approved
Great Barrington, MA1 day ago
Great Barrington libraries to go fine-free
Great Barrington, MA4 hours ago
Building bedlam: Buyer be warned
Great Barrington, MA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
MassDOT Advisory: Full Closure of Norfolk Road Bridge over the Umpachene River in New Marlborough
New Marlborough, MA1 day ago
Dream Away Lodge on target for April opening
Becket, MA1 hour ago
Police investigate incident at Timberlyn Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Great Barrington, MA1 day ago
John Evans of West Stockbridge
Great Barrington, MA2 days ago
Patricia Ann Andrus, 89, of Monterey
Monterey, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy