30K of instruments stolen from Santa Rosa musicians' co-op

SANTA ROSA, Calif. ( KRON ) — More than $30,000 worth of instruments were stolen when a musicians’ co-op in Santa Rosa was burglarized, the Santa Rosa Police Department said Friday. After an investigation, police located most of the stolen goods and arrested five suspects.

Police first learned of the burglary on Feb. 3 when the co-op’s owner arrived in the morning and discovered the burglary. On Feb. 17, the owner saw that some of the items were being sold online.

After detectives were informed that the items were listed online, they identified a suspect, 35-year-old San Rafael man Jarred Esquiro. He was arretsted in Petaluma. SRPD said he was in possesssion of several instruments and music equipment from the co-op.

Detectives searched his San Rafael home on the 400 block of Mission Street and found additional stolen property from the co-op, per SRPD. He was arrested on three felony counts.

Esquiro’s arrest yielded information about additional suspects in the burglary. On Tuesday, detectives searched a motel on the 3100 block of Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa. SRPD found stolen property and evidence from the burglary.

Corey Crabtree, 37, of Santa Rosa and Jeremiah Gasaiwai, 32, of Santa Rosa were arrested. A search of Gasaiwai’s Santa Rosa home led to more stolen property and two guns.

Police’s investigation tied two more suspects to the burglary. SRPD served another search warrant on the 7700 block of Camino Colegio in Rohnert Park and arrested two residents: 36-year-old Banessa Soto-Hernandez and 56-year-old Robert Sheehan II. The roomates were found to be in possession of stolen property from the co-op, methamphetamine and two handguns.















Police said detectives found more than half of the stolen equipment. Check the photo gallery above to see what police was able to recover.

