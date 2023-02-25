Open in App
Fairmont, WV
George signs with Fairmont State baseball

By Daniel Woods,

8 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Robert C. Byrd’s Nick George has flexed his golden right arm on the football field and the baseball diamond but he’s trading his pads and helmet in for a new glove and bat as the dual-sport standout will spend the next four years hitting and pitching at Fairmont State.

George already has the ability to run his fastball over 90 miles per hour and with coaching from a pair of former major leaguers with Harrison Musgrave joining the Byrd staff and David Carpenter waiting at Fairmont State, the sky is the limit.

“They’ve seen the best of the best and they’ve seen just about every kind of pitcher, every kind of hitter there is and having those things passed on to me at a young age and learning those things before they did and getting a head start on it is a lot,” George said.

George will look to lead Robert C. Byrd back to the state baseball tournament after the Flying Eagles bowed out in the Class AA semifinals last season.

