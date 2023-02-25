Open in App
San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Maidens survive the cold weather with the 5-1 victory over Snyder Tigers

By Sabrina Hoover,

8 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Lake View Maiden girl’s soccer team captured a 5-1 victory over the Snyder Tigers Friday night.

In the first half, the Maidens took a 2-1 lead over the Tigers. Ally Flores assisted by Alyssa DeLaCruz, and Jazmyne Flores assisted by Ally Flores.

In the second half, Janessa Rocha with an assist by Jazmyne Flores; and another Jazmyne Flores with assists by Alyssa DeLaCruz and Ally Flores.

The Maidens move to 11-3-3 overall and 6-1 in the district. They will face Sweetwater on Tuesday on the road.

