‘This case was a tragedy’: Trial of Hollis Daniels ends with no death penalty after 14 days

By Jaxie Pidgeon,

8 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — 1,964 days have gone by since Hollis Daniels III shot and killed Texas Tech Police Department Officer Floyd East Jr. Over 5 years later, Daniels’s would plead guilty on the first day of his trial to murdering the officer.

the mandatory punishment for his offense is life in prison without parole or the death penalty. prosecutors – seeking to kill Daniels while the defense hoping to spare the young man’s life.

After three weeks in the courtroom, the 12 jurors would deliberate for 21 hours and eventually land on a verdict sentencing Daniels to life without parole.

LIFE instead of death: Jury lets Hollis Daniels live

“We want our local citizens making the decisions on our criminal cases,” Lubbock County District Attorney K. Sunshine Stanek said. “We were very pleased to be able to try it here. Regardless of the verdict today, I would try this case again tomorrow. These are cases that need to go before juries and let juries make a decision.”

Daniels’ family was holding hands and in tears that their son would live. Officer East’s loved ones were emotional as the fight for his justice comes to an end.

“Obviously, this case was a tragedy,” Lubbock defense attorney Mark Snodgrass said. “Regardless of the jury’s verdict of life in prison, there are no winners. The East family lost a fine man. We appreciate the jury’s diligent consideration of the evidence over 21 hours of deliberation. We’re pleased with the result and just appreciate their hard work.”

One seriously hurt after shooting at Lubbock motel

After the verdict, Officer East’s widow, Carmen East, reminded others to be mindful of the actions they take, especially when done in anger and fear.

“Please make your actions be peaceful and meaningful for your own peace of mind,” Carmen East. “Your actions affect everyone. Guns are not the problem. Humanity and lack of respect for each other are to blame.”

Officer East’s sister took the stand to give a victim impact statement. She looked Daniels straight in the eye.

“A kind, loving man,” Officer East’s sister said. “A man that treated you with respect and in return you showed him no mercy. I pray that justice shows you the same. No mercy.”

Lubbock has the highest rates of attempted suicide among children in Texas

Walking out of the courtroom in handcuffs, Daniels was asked if he had anything to say to the East family.

“No, not now,” Daniels responded.

Even as she struggles to wrap her mind around how Daniels would take her husband’s life; she wished his family well.

“To the Daniels family, my condolences,” Carmen East said. “Nobody wins. We all grieve, we all go, and we all try to go on and find some peace.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

