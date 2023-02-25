Family On Vacation Watches As Thieves Steal Thousands In Valuables

While away in the Bahamas, a metro family watches helplessly as more than $50,000 in valuables are stolen from their home.

A Forest Park family said guns they use to protect themselves are now gone. They said 3 men broke into their home while they are overseas.

“They busted out our back bedroom window and came into the house and, you know, stole most of our valuables,” Austin Payne said.

The Paynes watched this all unfold from their surveillance camera. Video shows thieves rummaging through the home taking off with things from designer bags to even ripping a large gray gun safe from out of the floor and dragging it out.

“I'm an avid sportsman and shooter and I had my lifetime collection of firearms as well as some things that were passed down to me in my family. Birth certificates and social security cards, wedding photos and hard drives that had things on it since we were in high school,” Payne said.

The Paynes said the burglars were in their home for about 20 mins, just minutes before the nanny came home with their 2-year-old shortly after the burglars left.

“It's a scary situation. It scares me to think one of us could've been there. Who knows what could've happened,” Aleks Payne said.

The nanny and toddler came home to a busted door and dresser drawers ransacked.

“This is the first time he's really been at home without both of us for a trip like this and we had everything set up to go well,” Payne said.

The Forest Park Police Department said they are investigating the burglary.

“You feel very hopeless being this far away,” Payne said.

Payne said he has a $5,000 reward for anyone that can help him find the intruders.

If you have any information regarding the situation, you can contact them at (405)293-3954.