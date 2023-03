cgtlive.com

Samiah Al-Zaidy, MD, on Gene Therapy for Infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis By Samiah Al-Zaidy, MD, 6 days ago

By Samiah Al-Zaidy, MD, 6 days ago

Al-Zaidy, the vice president of clinical development and lead on the GM1 Program at Passage Bio, discussed the results of the phase 1/2 Imagine-01 clinical ...