Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VPA Playoffs=
Division 1=
Quarterfinal=
Champlain Valley Union 48, Rice Memorial 37
Essex 56, Burr & Burton Academy 39
Rutland 49, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 35
St. Johnsbury Academy 58, Mount Mansfield Union 40
Division 2=
Quarterfinal=
Fair Haven Union 38, Lamoille Union 22
North Country Union 50, Lyndon Institute 28
Division 4=
Quarterfinal=
Arlington Memorial 45, Long Trail 26
Danville 79, West Rutland 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
