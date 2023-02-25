‘The fight is not over, it’s on;’ Ukrainians in Miami Valley hold rally in Dayton

A year ago Russian forces were taking over parts of Ukraine and forcing people out of their own country.

Ukrainians here in the Miami Valley hope this war ends soon.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis said there was a rally in support for Ukraine Friday night in Downtown Dayton.

People were emotional and a woman told Lewis every day for the past year has felt like February 24, 2022.

Yuliya Goncharuk and her youngest son have lived in Centerville with a family that graciously took them last summer.

“I’m very grateful,” she said.

The war back in her country has split up her family.

“I lived in Ukraine all my life,” Goncharuk told Lewis. “My parents and my husband are still in Ukraine and I miss them very much.”

Technology allows them to communicate but says, “It is very difficult.”

Lewis reports she is building a new life here in the United States because she does not know when she can go back to Ukraine.

“Ukraine destroyed, people suffer and now not a good time to return,” said Goncharuk.

Dozens gathered in Downtown Dayton Friday evening to reflect on the last year. Ukrainian flags flew and people held signs of support.

Their message: keep supporting.

“We shouldn’t be tired because in Ukraine, people can’t be tired,” said Olena Mazur, Ukraine native who lives in Fairborn. “They can’t just stop, close their eyes, and live just as we’re here, quietly and calm.”

“The fight is not over, it’s on,” said Nataliya Kravchemko, Ukraine native who lives in Kentucky. “It’s continuous, so please don’t stop.”

Lewis says that is not the only hope.

“All people want is that the war will end,” said Goncharuk.

Lewis reports rally organizers collected donations and will send them to Ukraine to help the military and refugees.



