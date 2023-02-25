Open in App
Dayton, OH
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

‘The fight is not over, it’s on;’ Ukrainians in Miami Valley hold rally in Dayton

By WHIO Staff,

8 days ago

A year ago Russian forces were taking over parts of Ukraine and forcing people out of their own country.

>> PHOTOS: Ukraine rally in Dayton

Ukrainians here in the Miami Valley hope this war ends soon.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis said there was a rally in support for Ukraine Friday night in Downtown Dayton.

People were emotional and a woman told Lewis every day for the past year has felt like February 24, 2022.

>> ORIGINAL STORY: Rally in support of Ukrainians to be held in Dayton today

Yuliya Goncharuk and her youngest son have lived in Centerville with a family that graciously took them last summer.

“I’m very grateful,” she said.

The war back in her country has split up her family.

“I lived in Ukraine all my life,” Goncharuk told Lewis. “My parents and my husband are still in Ukraine and I miss them very much.”

>> ‘Those who stayed are constantly on my mind;’ Helping those affected by war-torn areas of Ukraine

Technology allows them to communicate but says, “It is very difficult.”

Lewis reports she is building a new life here in the United States because she does not know when she can go back to Ukraine.

“Ukraine destroyed, people suffer and now not a good time to return,” said Goncharuk.

>> ‘A year later. I still can’t fathom;’ Cedarville student still fears for her family and friends

Dozens gathered in Downtown Dayton Friday evening to reflect on the last year. Ukrainian flags flew and people held signs of support.

Their message: keep supporting.

“We shouldn’t be tired because in Ukraine, people can’t be tired,” said Olena Mazur, Ukraine native who lives in Fairborn. “They can’t just stop, close their eyes, and live just as we’re here, quietly and calm.”

“The fight is not over, it’s on,” said Nataliya Kravchemko, Ukraine native who lives in Kentucky. “It’s continuous, so please don’t stop.”

Lewis says that is not the only hope.

“All people want is that the war will end,” said Goncharuk.

>> How much aid has the US provided to Ukraine?

Lewis reports rally organizers collected donations and will send them to Ukraine to help the military and refugees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5QDj_0kzHq5Lt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255ELo_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bc9r0_0kzHq5Lt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NOzfl_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQtxl_0kzHq5Lt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrTna_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uzge5_0kzHq5Lt00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmgXu_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GQ4d_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06olDM_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XzKp_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmApS_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20XPvm_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTEr1_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnesV_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxJNs_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lhorw_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkEm5_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOf6z_0kzHq5Lt00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04f5Kn_0kzHq5Lt00


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Former Miami County fairgrounds manager facing charges over questionable contracts
Pleasant Hill, OH2 days ago
Man dead after being hit by 2 vehicles in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘It’s unacceptable;’ Ohio Senator expresses frustration after latest train derailment in Springfield
Dayton, OH4 hours ago
Reward upped for information on Dayton woman missing since December
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Dayton house fire calls for full evacuation
Dayton, OH21 hours ago
Springfield police seeing increase in homicides in 2023
Dayton, OH1 day ago
UPDATE: ‘No risk to public health’ after Norfolk Southern train derailment in Clark Co.
Springfield, OH1 hour ago
‘Cultural landmark in Dayton’ celebrates 20th anniversary
Dayton, OH1 day ago
‘Overworked is an understatement;’ Surge in deadly violence putting strain on Dayton police
Dayton, OH2 days ago
New ownership takes over Piqua’s Miami Valley Center Mall
Piqua, OH1 day ago
More than 100 firefighters called to 6-alarm fire in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, OH12 hours ago
Multiple fire departments battle barn fire in Darke County
Rossburg, OH1 day ago
Dayton City Commission pass ordinance regarding source of income for those seeking housing
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Dayton breaks 70-year-old rainfall record following storm; Cincinnati, Columbus receive record rain
Dayton, OH1 day ago
‘As a community, we are just crushed;’ Southern Ohio township mourns loss of 4 in murder-suicide
Ohio Township, PA16 hours ago
‘I started noticing all the debris;’ Witness captures video of train derailment in Springfield
Springfield, OH3 hours ago
Sedan crashes into Springfield home, damages utility poles, wires
Springfield, OH22 hours ago
$1 million bond set for man accused of ‘brutal’ double homicide in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Mikesell’s moves the sale of its last case of Dayton-made chips to next week
Dayton, OH2 days ago
VIDEO: Watch what happens in alleged assault at Kenwood Elementary in Springfield
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Man indicted on 7 counts, including murder, assault, for deadly shooting in Dayton
Dayton, OH2 days ago
At least 1 dead after crash in Miami County
Troy, OH1 day ago
At least 1 person injured after being hit by Dayton police cruiser
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Eaton woman pleads guilty to drowning 93-year-old grandmother
Eaton, OH1 day ago
Dash cam video shows traffic stop that led to deadly police shooting in Middletown
Middletown, OH2 days ago
Miami Conservancy District talks importance of dams, flood gates as rain sweeps across the area
Dayton, OH1 day ago
Mom of toddler who let himself out of daycare wants the facility shut down
Eaton, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy