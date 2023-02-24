Body found floating off Big Island has been identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders were called to the scene of a body found floating in waters off the Hilo Bayfront Beach Park area on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23.

The person who called 911 spotted the body about 200 feet from shore.

Once the fire department chopper located the lifeless body, it was brought ashore.

Investigators have classified the case as what they call a coroner’s inquest.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old David Michael McManus of Waikaloa.

McManus’s body was taken to a medical center to be officially pronounced dead at 5:29 p.m. that day.

An autopsy showed that there was no foul play, but officials are waiting for toxicology reports and additional forensic testing before declaring official cause of death.

Anyone who may have relative information is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Casey Cabral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or email Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.