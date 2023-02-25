Open in App
The Associated Press

Friday's Scores

8 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

MPA Playoffs=

Final=

Class A North=

Lawrence 61, Gardiner Area 54

Class A South=

Brunswick 45, Gray-New Gloucester 23

Class B South=

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 56, Oceanside (Coop) 47

Semifinal=

Class C North=

Dexter Regional 56, Central Aroostook 51

Penobscot Valley 42, Hodgdon 26

Class C South=

North Yarmouth Academy 47, Hall-Dale 39

Old Orchard Beach 59, Kents Hill 43



Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

