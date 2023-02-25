Santa Rosa
Change location
See more from this location?
Santa Rosa, CA
theoakleafnews.com
SGA approves new VP of Finance and VP of Student Health, plans Public Safety Center event, reestablishes Student Life Committee
By Dharma Niles,6 days ago
By Dharma Niles,6 days ago
Santa Rosa Junior College’s Student Government Assembly appointed a new Vice President of Finance and Vice President of Student Health, discussed an event highlighting the...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0